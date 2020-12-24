Buffaloes, Lady Buffs take strong opening game wins

Another basket in a strong opening win by the Lady Buffs.

Narrows may not want to face Floyd County again this season after getting stomped by both the Buffaloes and Lady Buffaloes Varsity and JV Squads in the Floyd County High School opening games this week.

At their home opener Tuesday night before a sparse crowd required by the state-imposed limitations of no more than 25 fans a game, Buffaloes took the lead with their first goal and never relented as they expanded their lead throughout the game with three-pointers and solid play to trounced the visiting Spartans 96-52. Josiah Banks led FCHS scoring with 21 points and four other plays were in double digits.

Same for the JV. They took the early lead, never looked back and won 59-37.

Wednesday’s opening games for the Lady Buffaloes were just as much of a disaster for the visiting Lady Spartans. The Varisty won 64-19 and the JV Lady Buffs’ victory sas 62-13.

More photos and details in The Floyd Press.

Destiny Harmon goes for the steal in the Lady Buffs JV game.

Elijan Underwood of the JV Buffaloes passes to another player who scores.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

