Virginia COVID-19 cases rise 4,782. Roanoke Valley up 164. Montgomery County 60, Floyd 9.

Worldwide:
Infections: 79,217,763
Deaths: 1,740,865
Recoveries: 55,812,812
United States:
Infections: 18,923,693
Deaths: 334,328
Recoveries: 11,104,631
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 323,915 (+4,782)
Hospitalized: 17,389 (+118)
Deaths: 4,791 (+31)
Floyd County:
Infections: 474 (+9)
Hospitalized: 18
Deaths: 17
Montgomery County:
Infections: 4,961 (+52)
Hospitalized: 104 (+2)
Deaths: 35 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 1,434 (+8)
Hospitalized: 28 (+1)
Deaths: 7
Carroll County
Infections: 1,427 (+19)
Hospitalized: 99 (+4)
Deaths: 32
Galax:
Infections: 772 (+16)
Hospitalized: 57
Deaths: 31 (-1)
Giles County:
Infections: 519 (+17)
Hospitalized: 20
Deaths: 2
Pulaski County
Infections: 1,324 (+25)
Hospitalized: 64 (+1)
Deaths: 30
Franklin County:
Infections: 2,207 (+27)
Hospitalized: 75 (+2)
Deaths: 21 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 5,016 (+57)
Hospitalized: 139
Deaths: 88
Roanoke County:
Infections: 4,338 (+67)
Hospitalized: 94
Deaths: 58 (+3)
Salem:
Infections: 1,095 (+40)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 26
Patrick County:
Infections: 703 (+16)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 28
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)