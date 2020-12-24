muselogo1-copy

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise 4,782. Roanoke Valley up 164. Montgomery County 60, Floyd 9.

The Old Dominion now has 323,915 total cases with 4,971 deaths. Floyd's nine new cases now gives the county a total of 474 since the start of the pandemic.
The answer is simple: Wear the damn thing!

Worldwide:
Infections: 79,217,763
Deaths: 1,740,865
Recoveries: 55,812,812

United States:
Infections: 18,923,693
Deaths: 334,328
Recoveries: 11,104,631

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 323,915 (+4,782)
Hospitalized: 17,389 (+118)
Deaths: 4,791 (+31)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 474 (+9)
Hospitalized: 18
Deaths: 17

Montgomery County:
Infections: 4,961 (+52)
Hospitalized: 104 (+2)
Deaths: 35 (+1)

Radford:
Infections: 1,434 (+8)
Hospitalized: 28 (+1)
Deaths: 7

Carroll County
Infections: 1,427 (+19)
Hospitalized: 99 (+4)
Deaths: 32

Galax:
Infections: 772 (+16)
Hospitalized: 57  
Deaths: 31 (-1)

Giles County:
Infections: 519 (+17)
Hospitalized: 20
Deaths: 2

Pulaski County
Infections: 1,324 (+25)    
Hospitalized: 64 (+1)
Deaths: 30

Franklin County:
Infections: 2,207 (+27)
Hospitalized: 75 (+2)
Deaths: 21 (+1)

Roanoke:
Infections: 5,016 (+57)
Hospitalized: 139
Deaths: 88

Roanoke County:
Infections: 4,338 (+67)
Hospitalized: 94
Deaths: 58 (+3)

Salem:
Infections: 1,095 (+40)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 26

Patrick County:
Infections: 703 (+16)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 28

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter