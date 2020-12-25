Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,078. Roanoke Valley up 129, Montgomery 59, Floyd 8

Worldwide:
Infections: 79,874,612
Deaths: 1,751,965
Recoveries: 56,279,902
United States:
Infections: 19,117,212
Deaths: 337,081
Recoveries: 11,219,489
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 327,993 (+4,078)
Hospitalized: 17,450 (+61)
Deaths: 4,820 (+29)
Floyd County:
Infections: 482 (+8)
Hospitalized: 18
Deaths: 17
Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,009 (+48)
Hospitalized: 105 (+1)
Deaths: 35
Radford:
Infections: 1,445 (+11)
Hospitalized: 28
Deaths: 7
Carroll County
Infections: 1,431 (+4)
Hospitalized: 99
Deaths: 35 (+3)
Galax:
Infections: 774 (+2)
Hospitalized: 58 (+1)
Deaths: 32 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 531 (+12)
Hospitalized: 21 (+1)
Deaths: 2
Pulaski County
Infections: 1,353 (+29)
Hospitalized: 66 (+2)
Deaths: 31 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 2,244 (+36)
Hospitalized: 77 (+2)
Deaths: 22 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 5,067 (+51)
Hospitalized: 139
Deaths: 88
Roanoke County:
Infections: 4,404 (+66)
Hospitalized: 94
Deaths: 60 (+2)
Salem:
Infections: 1,107 (+12)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 26
Patrick County:
Infections: 710 (+7)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 28
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)