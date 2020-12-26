muselogo1-copy

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise 1,584. Roanoke Valley up 57, Montgomery County 15, Floyd 1.

The pandemic eased dramatically for Christmas with 329,577 total infections in the Old Dominion and just 1 in Floyd County for a total of 483.

Worldwide:
Infections: 80,296,229
Deaths: 1,759,534
Recoveries: 56,581,140

United States:
Infections: 19,210,480
Deaths: 338,263
Recoveries: 11,260,223

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 329,577 (+1,584)
Hospitalized: 17,464 (+14)
Deaths: 4,820 (+20)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 483 (+1)
Hospitalized: 18
Deaths: 17

Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,012 (+13)
Hospitalized: 105
Deaths: 36 (+1)

Radford:
Infections: 1,447 (+2)
Hospitalized: 28
Deaths: 7

Carroll County
Infections: 1,431
Hospitalized: 99
Deaths: 35

Galax:
Infections: 774
Hospitalized: 59 (+1)  
Deaths: 32

Giles County:
Infections: 532
Hospitalized: 21
Deaths: 2

Pulaski County
Infections: 1,354 (+1)    
Hospitalized: 66
Deaths: 31

Franklin County:
Infections: 2,255 (+11)
Hospitalized: 77
Deaths: 22

Roanoke:
Infections: 5,067 (+5)
Hospitalized: 141 (+2)
Deaths: 93 (+5)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 4,444 (+40)
Hospitalized: 94
Deaths: 63 (+3)

Salem:
Infections: 1,119 (+12)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 26

Patrick County:
Infections: 715 (+5)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 28

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

DOUG THOMPSON

