Virginia COVD-19 cases up 3,999, Roanoke Valley by 87, Montgomery County 30, Floyd 3

Worldwide:
Infections: 80,798,788
Deaths: 1,766,601
Recoveries: 57,016,254
United States:
Infections: 19,433,847
Deaths: 339,921
Recoveries: 11,410,501
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 333,576 (+3,999)
Hospitalized: 17,548 (+84)
Deaths: 4,854 (+14)
Floyd County:
Infections: 486 (+3)
Hospitalized: 18
Deaths: 17
Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,012 (+25)
Hospitalized: 109 (+4)
Deaths: 36
Radford:
Infections: 1,452 (+5)
Hospitalized: 28
Deaths: 7
Carroll County
Infections: 1,431 (+22)
Hospitalized: 99
Deaths: 35
Galax:
Infections: 774 (+18)
Hospitalized: 60 (+1)
Deaths: 34 (+2)
Giles County:
Infections: 540 (+8)
Hospitalized: 21
Deaths: 2
Pulaski County
Infections: 1,391 (+37)
Hospitalized: 67 (+1)
Deaths: 31
Franklin County:
Infections: 2,267 (+12)
Hospitalized: 77
Deaths: 22
Roanoke:
Infections: 5,111 (+44)
Hospitalized: 142 (+1)
Deaths: 93
Roanoke County:
Infections: 4,476 (+32)
Hospitalized: 94
Deaths: 63
Salem:
Infections: 1,130 (+11)
Hospitalized: 35
Deaths: 26
Patrick County:
Infections: 721 (+6)
Hospitalized: 72 (+1)
Deaths: 28
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)