Virginia virus count rises 2,599. Montgomery County up 56, Roanoke Valley 18, Floyd 3

Worldwide:
Infections: 81,244,413
Deaths: 1,774,136
Recoveries: 57,399.235
United States:
Infections: 19,577,647
Deaths: 341,156
Recoveries: 11,496,902
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 336,175 (+2,599)
Hospitalized: 17,605 (+57)
Deaths: 4,861 (+6
Floyd County:
Infections: 489 (+3)
Hospitalized: 18
Deaths: 17
Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,060 (+48)
Hospitalized: 109
Deaths: 36
Radford:
Infections: 1,460 (+8)
Hospitalized: 28
Deaths: 7
Carroll County
Infections: 1,457 (+26)
Hospitalized: 99
Deaths: 36 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 799 (+25)
Hospitalized: 62 (+2)
Deaths: 34
Giles County:
Infections: 547 (+7)
Hospitalized: 21
Deaths: 2
Pulaski County
Infections: 1,423 (+31)
Hospitalized: 68 (+1)
Deaths: 31
Franklin County:
Infections: 2,273 (+6)
Hospitalized: 77
Deaths: 22
Roanoke:
Infections: 5,125 (+14)
Hospitalized: 142
Deaths: 93
Roanoke County:
Infections: 4,478 (+2)
Hospitalized: 96 (+2)
Deaths: 63
Salem:
Infections: 1,128 (-2)
Hospitalized: 36 (+1)
Deaths: 26
Patrick County:
Infections: 723 (+2)
Hospitalized: 73 (+1)
Deaths: 28
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)