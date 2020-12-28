muselogo1-copy

Virginia virus count rises 2,599. Montgomery County up 56, Roanoke Valley 18, Floyd 3

Infections now total 336,175 in the Old Dominion with 4,861 deaths. Floyd's 3 new cases bring total to 489.

Worldwide:
Infections: 81,244,413
Deaths: 1,774,136
Recoveries: 57,399.235

United States:
Infections: 19,577,647
Deaths: 341,156
Recoveries: 11,496,902

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 336,175 (+2,599)
Hospitalized: 17,605 (+57)
Deaths: 4,861 (+6

Floyd County: 
Infections: 489 (+3)
Hospitalized: 18
Deaths: 17

Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,060 (+48)
Hospitalized: 109
Deaths: 36

Radford:
Infections: 1,460 (+8)
Hospitalized: 28
Deaths: 7

Carroll County
Infections: 1,457 (+26)
Hospitalized: 99
Deaths: 36 (+1)

Galax:
Infections: 799 (+25)
Hospitalized: 62 (+2)  
Deaths: 34

Giles County:
Infections: 547 (+7)
Hospitalized: 21
Deaths: 2

Pulaski County
Infections: 1,423 (+31)    
Hospitalized: 68 (+1)
Deaths: 31

Franklin County:
Infections: 2,273 (+6)
Hospitalized: 77
Deaths: 22

Roanoke:
Infections: 5,125 (+14)
Hospitalized: 142
Deaths: 93

Roanoke County:
Infections: 4,478 (+2)
Hospitalized: 96 (+2)
Deaths: 63

Salem:
Infections: 1,128 (-2)
Hospitalized: 36 (+1)
Deaths: 26

Patrick County:
Infections: 723 (+2)
Hospitalized: 73 (+1)
Deaths: 28

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
