Lady Buffs’ JV wins big but Varsity loses to Radford at home

The first game of a basketball doubleheader at Floyd County High School Monday started off like the season opener last week with the Lady Buffaloes Junior Varsity team taking an early lead over the visiting Radford Bobcats and kept adding to that lead, so the referees suspended time outs for the fourth quarter and the Lady Buffs finished off the Bobcats 52-12.

Both the boys Buffaloes and the Lady Buffs did the same last week with lopsided wins over Narrows and Giles for their season openers.

But Monday night’s games agaisnt Radford turned sour after the JV win by the Lady Buffs. The Varsity fell behind at the start, gained the lead briefly in the second quarter, then fell behind again after a key player was sidelined by an ankle injury and a qustionable call by the refs seemed to deflate the ladies.

Still, they kept closing back in but the final result was a 50-43 loss.

To make the matters worse, the Varisty boys Buffaloes were in Radford to play the Bobcats the same night and fell 81-68 in a game where Floyd kept making it a game.

And, oh yes, JV boys lost too.

Details and photos in the Floyd Press.

Alexis Kiser is usually the high scorer for the Lady Buffs Varsity

