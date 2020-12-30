Virginia COVID-19 cases rise 4,122, up 66 in Roanoke Valley, 49 in Montgomery County, 2 in Floyd

Worldwide:
Infections: 82,282,999
Deaths: 1,795,033
Recoveries: 58,308,801
United States:
Infections: 19,958,942
Deaths: 346,431
Recoveries: 11,385,300
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 340,297 (+4,122)
Hospitalized: 17,782 (+177)
Deaths: 4,920 (+59)
Floyd County:
Infections: 491 (+2)
Hospitalized: 19 (+1)
Deaths: 17
Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,100 (+40)
Hospitalized: 110 (+1)
Deaths: 38 (+2)
Radford:
Infections: 1,469 (+9)
Hospitalized: 28
Deaths: 7
Carroll County
Infections: 1,468 (+11)
Hospitalized: 100 (+1)
Deaths: 36
Galax:
Infections: 803 (+4)
Hospitalized: 62
Deaths: 35 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 557 (+10)
Hospitalized: 21
Deaths: 2
Pulaski County
Infections: 1,445 (+22)
Hospitalized: 71 (+3)
Deaths: 31
Franklin County:
Infections: 2,291 (+18)
Hospitalized: 77
Deaths: 22
Roanoke:
Infections: 5,157 (+32)
Hospitalized: 142
Deaths: 95 (+2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 4,507 (+29)
Hospitalized: 97 (+1)
Deaths: 62 (-1)
Salem:
Infections: 1,133 (+5)
Hospitalized: 36
Deaths: 26
Patrick County:
Infections: 732 (+9)
Hospitalized: 73
Deaths: 28
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)