With nine new cases, Floyd County’s virus count total hits 500

Worldwide:
Infections: 82,546,018
Deaths: 1,801,724
Recoveries: 58,544,774
United States:
Infections: 19,992,275
Deaths: 346,989
Recoveries: 11,849,879
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 344,345 (+4,048)
Hospitalized: 17,910 (+128)
Deaths: 4,984 (+64)
Floyd County:
Infections: 500 (+9)
Hospitalized: 19 (+1)
Deaths: 17
Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,100 (+38)
Hospitalized: 110
Deaths: 38
Radford:
Infections: 1,486 (+17)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 7
Carroll County
Infections: 1,472 (+4)
Hospitalized: 100
Deaths: 36
Galax:
Infections: 806 (+3)
Hospitalized: 62
Deaths: 35
Giles County:
Infections: 557 (+35)
Hospitalized: 22 (+1)
Deaths: 2
Pulaski County
Infections: 1,485 (+40)
Hospitalized: 72 (+1)
Deaths: 31
Franklin County:
Infections: 2,301 (+10)
Hospitalized: 79 (+2)
Deaths: 22
Roanoke:
Infections: 5,199 (+42)
Hospitalized: 144 (+2)
Deaths: 96 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 4,507 (+113)
Hospitalized: 98 (+1)
Deaths: 626(+4)
Salem:
Infections: 1,133 (+30)
Hospitalized: 36
Deaths: 26
Patrick County:
Infections: 750 (+18)
Hospitalized: 73
Deaths: 28
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)