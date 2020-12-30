muselogo1-copy

With nine new cases, Floyd County’s virus count total hits 500

Roanoke Valley reports 185 news cases. Montgomery County has 55. Virginia has 4,048 news cases with 4,984 deaths.

Worldwide:
Infections: 82,546,018
Deaths: 1,801,724
Recoveries: 58,544,774

United States:
Infections: 19,992,275
Deaths: 346,989
Recoveries: 11,849,879

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 344,345 (+4,048)
Hospitalized: 17,910 (+128)
Deaths: 4,984 (+64)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 500 (+9)
Hospitalized: 19 (+1)
Deaths: 17

Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,100 (+38)
Hospitalized: 110
Deaths: 38

Radford:
Infections: 1,486 (+17)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 7

Carroll County
Infections: 1,472 (+4)
Hospitalized: 100
Deaths: 36

Galax:
Infections: 806 (+3)
Hospitalized: 62  
Deaths: 35

Giles County:
Infections: 557 (+35)
Hospitalized: 22 (+1)
Deaths: 2

Pulaski County
Infections: 1,485 (+40)    
Hospitalized: 72 (+1)
Deaths: 31

Franklin County:
Infections: 2,301 (+10)
Hospitalized: 79 (+2)
Deaths: 22

Roanoke:
Infections: 5,199 (+42)
Hospitalized: 144 (+2)
Deaths: 96 (+1)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 4,507 (+113)
Hospitalized: 98 (+1)
Deaths: 626(+4)

Salem:
Infections: 1,133 (+30)
Hospitalized: 36
Deaths: 26

Patrick County:
Infections: 750 (+18)
Hospitalized: 73
Deaths: 28

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

