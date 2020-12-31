A tight game came down to the final second in a Buffalo loss

Pulaski kept up the pressure to keep the game close.

Pulaski County came to Floyd Wednesday night, with just two days left in the year, but went home with wins over the JV and Varsity boys’ Buffaloes basketball squads.

The opened scoring with a lead but saw it dwindle to just one point to lead 11-10 at the end of the first quarter. With less than 10 seconds to go in the second quarter, the Buffs lead by two but a three-pointer by Pulaski as time ran out left Floyd down by one: 29-28.

Floyd tied the game up with a free-throw as the second half opened and the lead bounced back and forth, usually in one or two points differences, and the third quarter closed with the Buffaloes down once point again: 39-38.

With just over a minute to go, the Buffs lead 50-48 but Pulaski tired it back up with 57 seconds to go, and then it was 51-51 with 23.1 seconds left. After a foul, the Buffs had a chance to take the lead but both shots from the free-throw line missed the mark and Pulaski scored as time ran out to win 53-51.

After suffering a broken wrist in a touch game at Radford on Monday, Tanyan Sutphin of the Buffaloes was out for the the game Wednesday and perhaps for the season. He often is among the team’s double-digit scorers. Many of the shots by the Buffaloes Wednesday night missed their marks.

In the Junior Varsity match, the Buffs made it close for three quarters but Pulaski pulled way in the fourth to take the game 43-35.

More details and player stats in The Floyd Press next week.

Elijah Underwood of the JV Buffaloes takes aim at the basket.

Taking a shot from the floor in varsity game.

Ryan Swortzel of the JV Buffs

