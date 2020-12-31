New Virginia virus cases top 5,000. Deaths now are 5,032.

Worldwide:
Infections: 83,294,963
Deaths: 1,816,664
Recoveries: 59,060,008
United States:
Infections: 20,237,964
Deaths: 351,127
Recoveries: 12,004,898
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 349,584 (+5,239)
Hospitalized: 18,041 (+121)
Deaths: 5,032 (+48)
Floyd County:
Infections: 507 (+7)
Hospitalized: 19
Deaths: 17
Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,182 (+82)
Hospitalized: 111 (+1)
Deaths: 38
Radford:
Infections: 1,497 (+11)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 7
Carroll County
Infections: 1,495 (+23)
Hospitalized: 101 (+1)
Deaths: 36
Galax:
Infections: 831 (+25)
Hospitalized: 63 (+1)
Deaths: 35
Giles County:
Infections: 605 (+48)
Hospitalized: 22
Deaths: 2
Pulaski County
Infections: 1,502 (+17)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 31 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 2,329 (+28)
Hospitalized: 80 (+1)
Deaths: 22
Roanoke:
Infections: 5,236 (+37)
Hospitalized: 144
Deaths: 99 (+3)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 4,686 (+66)
Hospitalized: 99 (+1)
Deaths: 68 (+2)
Salem:
Infections: 1,133 (+30)
Hospitalized: 36
Deaths: 26
Patrick County:
Infections: 765 (+15)
Hospitalized: 73
Deaths: 28
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)