Virginia daily COVID-19 cases top 5,000 for 2nd straight day

Worldwide:
Infections: 84,040,769
Deaths: 1,829,613
Recoveries: 59,469,128
United States:
Infections: 20,462,501
Deaths: 354,381
Recoveries: 12,129,680
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 354,766 (+5,182)
Hospitalized: 18,166 (+125)
Deaths: 5,081 (+49)
Floyd County:
Infections: 517 (+10)
Hospitalized: 19
Deaths: 17
Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,232 (+50)
Hospitalized: 112 (+1)
Deaths: 42 (+4)
Radford:
Infections: 1,512 (+15)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 7
Carroll County
Infections: 1,502 (+7)
Hospitalized: 104 (+3)
Deaths: 36
Galax:
Infections: 837 (+6)
Hospitalized: 63
Deaths: 35
Giles County:
Infections: 616 (+15)
Hospitalized: 22
Deaths: 2
Pulaski County
Infections: 1,565 (+63)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 33 (+2)
Franklin County:
Infections: 2,366 (+37)
Hospitalized: 81 (+1)
Deaths: 23 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 5,281 (+45)
Hospitalized: 145 (+1)
Deaths: 99
Roanoke County:
Infections: 4,7066 (+20)
Hospitalized: 101 (+2)
Deaths: 68
Salem:
Infections: 1,170 (+37)
Hospitalized: 37 (+1)
Deaths: 27 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 784 (+19)
Hospitalized: 73
Deaths: 28
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)