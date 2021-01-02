Virginia daily new COVID-19 count 3,989. Roanoke Valley 115, Montgomery County 15.

Worldwide:
Infections: 84,463,859
Deaths: 1,837,247
Recoveries: 59,768,047
United States:
Infections: 20,619,032
Deaths: 356,450
Recoveries: 12,179,238
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 358,755 (+3,989)
Hospitalized: 18,240 (+76)
Deaths: 5,117 (+36)
Floyd County:
Infections: 518 (+1)
Hospitalized: 19
Deaths: 17
Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,244 (+12)
Hospitalized: 112
Deaths: 42
Radford:
Infections: 1,515 (+3)
Hospitalized: 30 (+1)
Deaths: 8 (+1)
Carroll County
Infections: 1,503 (+1)
Hospitalized: 105 (+1)
Deaths: 36
Galax:
Infections: 836 (-1)
Hospitalized: 63
Deaths: 36 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 619 (+3)
Hospitalized: 22
Deaths: 2
Pulaski County
Infections: 1,572 (+7)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 34 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 2,387 (+21)
Hospitalized: 81
Deaths: 24 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 5,310 (+29)
Hospitalized: 145
Deaths: 101 (+2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 4,776 (+70)
Hospitalized: 101
Deaths: 68
Salem:
Infections: 1,186 (+16)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 28 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 802 (+18)
Hospitalized: 73
Deaths: 28
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)