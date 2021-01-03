Virginia COVID-19 cases rise 5,010 with 70 in Montgomery County, 69 in Roanoke Valley, 13 in Floyd

Worldwide:
Infections: 85,067,928
Deaths: 1,845,414
Recoveries: 60,210,625
United States:
Infections: 20,906,094
Deaths: 358,704
Recoveries: 12,362,994
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 363,765 (+5,010)
Hospitalized: 18,310 (+70)
Deaths: 5,124 (+7)
Floyd County:
Infections: 531 (+13)
Hospitalized: 19
Deaths: 17
Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,292 (+47)
Hospitalized: 112
Deaths: 42
Radford:
Infections: 1,538 (+23)
Hospitalized: 30 (+1)
Deaths: 8
Carroll County
Infections: 1,534 (+31)
Hospitalized: 106 (+1)
Deaths: 36
Galax:
Infections: 858 (+22)
Hospitalized: 63
Deaths: 35 (-1)
Giles County:
Infections: 638 (+19)
Hospitalized: 22
Deaths: 2
Pulaski County
Infections: 1,609 (+37)
Hospitalized: 73 (+1)
Deaths: 34
Franklin County:
Infections: 2,412 (+25)
Hospitalized: 81
Deaths: 24
Roanoke:
Infections: 5,370 (+60)
Hospitalized: 1456(+1)
Deaths: 101
Roanoke County:
Infections: 4,785 (+9)
Hospitalized: 101
Deaths: 68
Salem:
Infections: 1,186
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 28
Patrick County:
Infections: 806 (+4)
Hospitalized: 72 (-1)
Deaths: 28
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)