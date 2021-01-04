Smaller increase in infections: Up 3,771 in Virginia, 56 in Montgomery County, 28 in Roanoke Valley, 2 in Floyd

Worldwide:
Infections: 85,599,988
Deaths: 1,853,005
Recoveries: 60,561,579
United States:
Infections: 21,114,008
Deaths: 360,078
Recoveries: 12,437,558
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 367,536 (+3,771)
Hospitalized: 18,387 (+77)
Deaths: 5,132 (+8)
Floyd County:
Infections: 533 (+2)
Hospitalized: 19
Deaths: 17
Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,341 (+49)
Hospitalized: 113 (+1)
Deaths: 42
Radford:
Infections: 1,545 (+7)
Hospitalized: 30
Deaths: 8
Carroll County
Infections: 1,552 (+18)
Hospitalized: 106
Deaths: 36
Galax:
Infections: 862 (+4)
Hospitalized: 63
Deaths: 36 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 652 (+14)
Hospitalized: 22
Deaths: 2
Pulaski County
Infections: 1,634 (+24)
Hospitalized: 75 (+2)
Deaths: 34
Franklin County:
Infections: 2,426 (+14)
Hospitalized: 81
Deaths: 24
Roanoke:
Infections: 5,381 (+11)
Hospitalized: 146
Deaths: 101
Roanoke County:
Infections: 4,792 (+7)
Hospitalized: 101
Deaths: 68
Salem:
Infections: 1,195 (+10)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 28
Patrick County:
Infections: 807 (+1)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 28
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)