Smaller increase in infections: Up 3,771 in Virginia, 56 in Montgomery County, 28 in Roanoke Valley, 2 in Floyd

After a rise of over 5,000 in Sunday's report, the drop to 3,771 brings the Old Dominion's total to 367,536 with 5,132 deaths. Floyd's two cases brings its total to 533.

Worldwide:
Infections: 85,599,988
Deaths: 1,853,005
Recoveries: 60,561,579

United States:
Infections: 21,114,008
Deaths: 360,078
Recoveries: 12,437,558

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 367,536 (+3,771)
Hospitalized: 18,387 (+77)
Deaths: 5,132 (+8)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 533 (+2)
Hospitalized: 19
Deaths: 17

Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,341 (+49)
Hospitalized: 113 (+1)
Deaths: 42

Radford:
Infections: 1,545 (+7)
Hospitalized: 30
Deaths: 8

Carroll County
Infections: 1,552 (+18)
Hospitalized: 106
Deaths: 36

Galax:
Infections: 862 (+4)
Hospitalized: 63  
Deaths: 36 (+1)

Giles County:
Infections: 652 (+14)
Hospitalized: 22
Deaths: 2

Pulaski County
Infections: 1,634 (+24)    
Hospitalized: 75 (+2)
Deaths: 34

Franklin County:
Infections: 2,426 (+14)
Hospitalized: 81
Deaths: 24

Roanoke:
Infections: 5,381 (+11)
Hospitalized: 146
Deaths: 101

Roanoke County:
Infections: 4,792 (+7)
Hospitalized: 101
Deaths: 68

Salem:
Infections: 1,195 (+10)
Hospitalized: 37
Deaths: 28

Patrick County:
Infections: 807 (+1)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 28

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
