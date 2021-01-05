Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 4,377 in 24 hours, Roanoke Valley up 132, Montgomery County 18, Floyd 5

Worldwide:
Infections: 85,429,279
Deaths: 1,867,631
Recoveries: 61,265,502
United States:
Infections: 21,382,296
Deaths: 362,972
Recoveries: 12,741,530
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 371,913 (+4,377)
Hospitalized: 18,387 (+139)
Deaths: 5,191 (+59
Floyd County:
Infections: 538 (+5)
Hospitalized: 19
Deaths: 17
Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,357 (+16)
Hospitalized: 113
Deaths: 43 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 1,547 (+2)
Hospitalized: 31 (+1)
Deaths: 8
Carroll County
Infections: 1,552 (+45)
Hospitalized: 109 (+3)
Deaths: 36
Galax:
Infections: 851 (-11)
Hospitalized: 63
Deaths: 36
Giles County:
Infections: 662 (+10)
Hospitalized: 22
Deaths: 2
Pulaski County
Infections: 1,645 (+11)
Hospitalized: 75
Deaths: 34 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 2,463 (+37)
Hospitalized: 81
Deaths: 24
Roanoke:
Infections: 5,462 (+81)
Hospitalized: 149 (+3)
Deaths: 100 (-1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 4,829 (+37)
Hospitalized: 99 (-2)
Deaths: 67 (-1)
Salem:
Infections: 1,209 (+14)
Hospitalized: 38 (+1)
Deaths: 28
Patrick County:
Infections: 819 (+12)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 28
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)