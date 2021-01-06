Virginia add 5,387 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday, Montgomery 53, Roanoke Valley 160, Floyd 8

Worldwide:
Infections: 87,191,918
Deaths: 1,882,899
Recoveries: 61,751,051
United States:
Infections: 21,618.310
Deaths: 366,389
Recoveries: 12,868,471
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 377,300 (+5,387)
Hospitalized: 18,636 (+248)
Deaths: 5,191 (+35)
Floyd County:
Infections: 546 (+8)
Hospitalized: 19
Deaths: 17
Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,357 (+41)
Hospitalized: 115 (+2)
Deaths: 43
Radford:
Infections: 1,559 (+12)
Hospitalized: 32 (+1)
Deaths: 8
Carroll County
Infections: 1,633 (+81)
Hospitalized: 109
Deaths: 37 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 853 (+2)
Hospitalized: 63
Deaths: 36
Giles County:
Infections: 691 (+29)
Hospitalized: 23 (+1)
Deaths: 2
Pulaski County
Infections: 1,671 (+26)
Hospitalized: 78 (+3)
Deaths: 36 (+2)
Franklin County:
Infections: 2,494 (+31)
Hospitalized: 84 (+3)
Deaths: 24
Roanoke:
Infections: 5,537 (+75)
Hospitalized: 151 (+2)
Deaths: 101 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 4,829 (+99)
Hospitalized: 100 (+1)
Deaths: 67
Salem:
Infections: 1,231 (+11)
Hospitalized: 39 (+1)
Deaths: 29 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 833 (+14)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 28
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)