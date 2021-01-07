Virginia virus infection continues to increase with 5,739 Thursday, 148 in Roanoke Valley, 100 in Montgomery County, 4 in Floyd

Worldwide:
Infections: 87,787.768
Deaths: 1,894,343
Recoveries: 63,277,324
United States:
Infections: 21,859,409
Deaths: 370,009
Recoveries: 13,025,880
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 382,679 (+5,739)
Hospitalized: 18,636 (+154)
Deaths: 5,191 (+84)
Floyd County:
Infections: 550 (+4)
Hospitalized: 19
Deaths: 17
Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,440 (+83)
Hospitalized: 116 (+1)
Deaths: 45 (2)
Radford:
Infections: 1,576 (+17)
Hospitalized: 32
Deaths: 8
Carroll County
Infections: 1,656 (+23)
Hospitalized: 112 (+3)
Deaths: 37
Galax:
Infections: 863 (+10)
Hospitalized: 63
Deaths: 36
Giles County:
Infections: 705 (+14)
Hospitalized: 24 (+1)
Deaths: 4 (+2)
Pulaski County
Infections: 1,699 (+28)
Hospitalized: 78
Deaths: 36
Franklin County:
Infections: 2,528 (+34)
Hospitalized: 84
Deaths: 25 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 5,5573 (+36)
Hospitalized: 153 (+2)
Deaths: 101
Roanoke County:
Infections: 4,928 (+93)
Hospitalized: 102 (+2)
Deaths: 68 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 1,250 (+19)
Hospitalized: 39
Deaths: 29
Patrick County:
Infections: 861 (+28)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 28
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)