Weather closes Floyd County schools with 2-4 inches forecast

As seems to happen most often, our county is right on the edge of what could be more snow and severe conditions.
(National Weather Service)

Winter weather shut down Floyd County Schools as the National Weather Service has this winter weather advisory in effect, but a more severe Winter Storm Watch just west of the county, including Carroll, Patrick and beyond.

The warning issued today by The National Weather Service is in effect until 9 p.m. Friday.

…Snow expected for North Carolina and Southern Virginia Today… Low pressure will pass just south of the region today. This will bring a period of accumulating snow for parts of North Carolina and southern Virginia. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT… * WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE…Smyth, Wythe, and Floyd Counties. * WHEN…Today. * IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect temperatures between 29 and 34 degrees.

–National Weather Service, Blacksburg, VA.

The storm is expected to drop 8 to 10 inches in higher elevations in other Southwestern portions of the Commonwealth.

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
