Weather closes Floyd County schools with 2-4 inches forecast

Winter weather shut down Floyd County Schools as the National Weather Service has this winter weather advisory in effect, but a more severe Winter Storm Watch just west of the county, including Carroll, Patrick and beyond.

The warning issued today by The National Weather Service is in effect until 9 p.m. Friday.

…Snow expected for North Carolina and Southern Virginia Today… Low pressure will pass just south of the region today. This will bring a period of accumulating snow for parts of North Carolina and southern Virginia. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EST TONIGHT… * WHAT…Wet snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible. * WHERE…Smyth, Wythe, and Floyd Counties. * WHEN…Today. * IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Expect temperatures between 29 and 34 degrees. –National Weather Service, Blacksburg, VA.

The storm is expected to drop 8 to 10 inches in higher elevations in other Southwestern portions of the Commonwealth.

