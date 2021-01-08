muselogo1-copy

Daily virus increases: Virginia 5,238, Roanoke Valley 138, Montgomery County 126, Floyd County 9

Deaths in the Old Dominion rose by 121 with 282 new hospitalizations. Floyd overall case total is 559.

Worldwide:
Infections: 88,632,439
Deaths: 1,909,199
Recoveries: 63,709,886

United States:
Infections: 22,141,161
Deaths: 374,201
Recoveries: 13,147,524

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 387,917 (+5,238)
Hospitalized: 18,918 (+282)
Deaths: 5,191 (+121)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 559 (+9)
Hospitalized: 19
Deaths: 17

Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,440 (+95)
Hospitalized: 116
Deaths: 47 (+2)

Radford:
Infections: 1,576 (+31)
Hospitalized: 32
Deaths: 8

Carroll County
Infections: 1,678 (+22)
Hospitalized: 114 (+)
Deaths: 40 (+3)

Galax:
Infections: 869 (+6)
Hospitalized: 63  
Deaths: 36

Giles County:
Infections: 728 (+23)
Hospitalized: 24
Deaths: 5 (+1)

Pulaski County
Infections: 1,742 (+57)    
Hospitalized: 79 (+1)
Deaths: 36

Franklin County:
Infections: 2,594 (+66)
Hospitalized: 84
Deaths: 25

Roanoke:
Infections: 5,594 (+58)
Hospitalized: 152 (-1)
Deaths: 101

Roanoke County:
Infections: 5,084 (+56)
Hospitalized: 104 (+2)
Deaths: 69 (+1)

Salem:
Infections: 1,274 (+24)
Hospitalized: 39
Deaths: 29

Patrick County:
Infections: 869 (+8)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 28

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter