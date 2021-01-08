Daily virus increases: Virginia 5,238, Roanoke Valley 138, Montgomery County 126, Floyd County 9

Worldwide:
Infections: 88,632,439
Deaths: 1,909,199
Recoveries: 63,709,886
United States:
Infections: 22,141,161
Deaths: 374,201
Recoveries: 13,147,524
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 387,917 (+5,238)
Hospitalized: 18,918 (+282)
Deaths: 5,191 (+121)
Floyd County:
Infections: 559 (+9)
Hospitalized: 19
Deaths: 17
Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,440 (+95)
Hospitalized: 116
Deaths: 47 (+2)
Radford:
Infections: 1,576 (+31)
Hospitalized: 32
Deaths: 8
Carroll County
Infections: 1,678 (+22)
Hospitalized: 114 (+)
Deaths: 40 (+3)
Galax:
Infections: 869 (+6)
Hospitalized: 63
Deaths: 36
Giles County:
Infections: 728 (+23)
Hospitalized: 24
Deaths: 5 (+1)
Pulaski County
Infections: 1,742 (+57)
Hospitalized: 79 (+1)
Deaths: 36
Franklin County:
Infections: 2,594 (+66)
Hospitalized: 84
Deaths: 25
Roanoke:
Infections: 5,594 (+58)
Hospitalized: 152 (-1)
Deaths: 101
Roanoke County:
Infections: 5,084 (+56)
Hospitalized: 104 (+2)
Deaths: 69 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 1,274 (+24)
Hospitalized: 39
Deaths: 29
Patrick County:
Infections: 869 (+8)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 28
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)