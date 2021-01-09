Daily Virginia virus increase: 5,798, Roanoke Valley 84, Montgomery County 81, Floyd 10

Worldwide:
Infections: 89,479,021
Deaths: 1,924,526
Recoveries: 64,129,754
United States:
Infections: 22,463,747
Deaths: 378,228
Recoveries: 13,261,553
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 393,715 (+5,798)
Hospitalized: 19,025 (+107)
Deaths: 5,381 (+190)
Floyd County:
Infections: 569 (+10)
Hospitalized: 19
Deaths: 17
Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,572 (+67)
Hospitalized: 119 (+3)
Deaths: 48 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 1,611 (+14)
Hospitalized: 32
Deaths: 8
Carroll County
Infections: 1,699 (+21)
Hospitalized: 114
Deaths: 40
Galax:
Infections: 874 (+5)
Hospitalized: 63
Deaths: 36
Giles County:
Infections: 744 (+16)
Hospitalized: 24
Deaths: 5
Pulaski County
Infections: 1,763 (+21)
Hospitalized: 50 (+1)
Deaths: 36
Franklin County:
Infections: 2,648 (+54)
Hospitalized: 85 (+1)
Deaths: 25
Roanoke:
Infections: 5,594 (+24)
Hospitalized: 152
Deaths: 103 (+2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 5,138 (+54)
Hospitalized: 104
Deaths: 69
Salem:
Infections: 1,280 (+6)
Hospitalized: 40 (+1)
Deaths: 30 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 874 (+5)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 28
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)