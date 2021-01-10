muselogo1-copy

Daily virus cases up 5,341, Roanoke Valley 154, Montgomery 33, Floyd 5

Worldwide virus cases passed 90 million overnight. Virginia's case total is 398.856 with 5,853 deaths. Floyd County's total cases are 574,

Worldwide:
Infections: 90,187,661
Deaths: 1,936,825
Recoveries: 64,585,704

United States:
Infections: 22,702,350
Deaths: 381,497
Recoveries: 13,934,591

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 398,856 (+5,341)
Hospitalized: 19,095 (+70)
Deaths: 5,383 (+2)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 574 (+5)
Hospitalized: 19
Deaths: 17

Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,606 (+16)
Hospitalized: 120 (+1)
Deaths: 48

Radford:
Infections: 1,611 (+17)
Hospitalized: 33 (+1)
Deaths: 8

Carroll County
Infections: 1,722 (+23)
Hospitalized: 116 (+2)
Deaths: 40

Galax:
Infections: 884 (+10)
Hospitalized: 63  
Deaths: 36

Giles County:
Infections: 753 (+9)
Hospitalized: 24
Deaths: 5

Pulaski County
Infections: 1,789 (+26)    
Hospitalized: 79 (+29)
Deaths: 36

Franklin County:
Infections: 2,686 (+38)
Hospitalized: 85
Deaths: 25

Roanoke:
Infections: 5,649 (+55)
Hospitalized: 152
Deaths: 103

Roanoke County:
Infections: 5,138 (+72)
Hospitalized: 104
Deaths: 69

Salem:
Infections: 1,307 (+27)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 30

Patrick County:
Infections: 882 (+8)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 28

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
