Daily virus cases up 5,341, Roanoke Valley 154, Montgomery 33, Floyd 5

Worldwide:
Infections: 90,187,661
Deaths: 1,936,825
Recoveries: 64,585,704
United States:
Infections: 22,702,350
Deaths: 381,497
Recoveries: 13,934,591
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 398,856 (+5,341)
Hospitalized: 19,095 (+70)
Deaths: 5,383 (+2)
Floyd County:
Infections: 574 (+5)
Hospitalized: 19
Deaths: 17
Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,606 (+16)
Hospitalized: 120 (+1)
Deaths: 48
Radford:
Infections: 1,611 (+17)
Hospitalized: 33 (+1)
Deaths: 8
Carroll County
Infections: 1,722 (+23)
Hospitalized: 116 (+2)
Deaths: 40
Galax:
Infections: 884 (+10)
Hospitalized: 63
Deaths: 36
Giles County:
Infections: 753 (+9)
Hospitalized: 24
Deaths: 5
Pulaski County
Infections: 1,789 (+26)
Hospitalized: 79 (+29)
Deaths: 36
Franklin County:
Infections: 2,686 (+38)
Hospitalized: 85
Deaths: 25
Roanoke:
Infections: 5,649 (+55)
Hospitalized: 152
Deaths: 103
Roanoke County:
Infections: 5,138 (+72)
Hospitalized: 104
Deaths: 69
Salem:
Infections: 1,307 (+27)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 30
Patrick County:
Infections: 882 (+8)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 28
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)