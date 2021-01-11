Virginia tops 400,00o COVID-19 infections with 5,530 new cases, Montgomery County has 55 new, Roanoke Valley 75, Floyd 7

Worldwide:
Infections: 90,781,253
Deaths: 1,944,894
Recoveries: 64,919,391
United States:
Infections: 22,918,253
Deaths: 383,295
Recoveries: 13,484,204
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 403,386 (+5,530)
Hospitalized: 19,095 (+87)
Deaths: 5,393 (+10)
Floyd County:
Infections: 581 (+7)
Hospitalized: 19
Deaths: 17
Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,633 (+27)
Hospitalized: 120
Deaths: 48
Radford:
Infections: 1,639 (+28)
Hospitalized: 33
Deaths: 8
Carroll County
Infections: 1,733 (+11)
Hospitalized: 119 (+3)
Deaths: 40
Galax:
Infections: 894 (+10)
Hospitalized: 63
Deaths: 36
Giles County:
Infections: 764 (+11)
Hospitalized: 24
Deaths: 5
Pulaski County
Infections: 1,801 (+12)
Hospitalized: 79
Deaths: 36
Franklin County:
Infections: 2,716 (+30)
Hospitalized: 87 (+2)
Deaths: 25
Roanoke:
Infections: 5,701 (+52)
Hospitalized: 152
Deaths: 103
Roanoke County:
Infections: 5,233 (+23)
Hospitalized: 106 (+2)
Deaths: 69
Salem:
Infections: 1,307 (+27)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 30
Patrick County:
Infections: 883 (+1)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 28
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)