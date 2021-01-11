muselogo1-copy

Virginia tops 400,00o COVID-19 infections with 5,530 new cases, Montgomery County has 55 new, Roanoke Valley 75, Floyd 7

The Old Dominion now has 403,386 cases with 5,393 deaths. Floyd's 7 new cases brings its total up to 581.

Worldwide:
Infections: 90,781,253
Deaths: 1,944,894
Recoveries: 64,919,391

United States:
Infections: 22,918,253
Deaths: 383,295
Recoveries: 13,484,204

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 403,386 (+5,530)
Hospitalized: 19,095 (+87)
Deaths: 5,393 (+10)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 581 (+7)
Hospitalized: 19
Deaths: 17

Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,633 (+27)
Hospitalized: 120
Deaths: 48

Radford:
Infections: 1,639 (+28)
Hospitalized: 33
Deaths: 8

Carroll County
Infections: 1,733 (+11)
Hospitalized: 119 (+3)
Deaths: 40

Galax:
Infections: 894 (+10)
Hospitalized: 63  
Deaths: 36

Giles County:
Infections: 764 (+11)
Hospitalized: 24
Deaths: 5

Pulaski County
Infections: 1,801 (+12)    
Hospitalized: 79
Deaths: 36

Franklin County:
Infections: 2,716 (+30)
Hospitalized: 87 (+2)
Deaths: 25

Roanoke:
Infections: 5,701 (+52)
Hospitalized: 152
Deaths: 103

Roanoke County:
Infections: 5,233 (+23)
Hospitalized: 106 (+2)
Deaths: 69

Salem:
Infections: 1,307 (+27)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 30

Patrick County:
Infections: 883 (+1)
Hospitalized: 72
Deaths: 28

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
