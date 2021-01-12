Daily Virginia virus increase: 4,561, Roanoke Valley 198, Montgomery County 34, Floyd 4

Worldwide:
Infections: 91,499,790
Deaths: 1,957,597
Recoveries: 65,467,039
United States:
Infections: 23,163,279
Deaths: 385,934
Recoveries: 13,686,117
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 407,947 (+4,561)
Hospitalized: 19,095 (+231)
Deaths: 5,393 (+84)
Floyd County:
Infections: 585 (+4)
Hospitalized: 20 (+1)
Deaths: 17
Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,658 (+25)
Hospitalized: 121 (+1)
Deaths: 48
Radford:
Infections: 1,648 (+9)
Hospitalized: 33
Deaths: 8
Carroll County
Infections: 1,743 (+10)
Hospitalized: 119
Deaths: 42 (+2)
Galax:
Infections: 894
Hospitalized: 63
Deaths: 37 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 774 (+10)
Hospitalized: 24
Deaths: 6 (+1)
Pulaski County
Infections: 1,814 (+13)
Hospitalized: 80 (+1)
Deaths: 38 (+2)
Franklin County:
Infections: 2,746 (+30)
Hospitalized: 88 (+1)
Deaths: 27 (+2)
Roanoke:
Infections: 5,742 (+41)
Hospitalized: 153 (+1)
Deaths: 104 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 5,307 (+74)
Hospitalized: 106
Deaths: 69 (+2)
Salem:
Infections: 1,417 (+83)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 31 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 891 (+8)
Hospitalized: 74 (+2)
Deaths: 28
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)