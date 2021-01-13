COVID-19 deaths up 159 in Virginia, Roanoke Valley 7, Floyd County 1

Worldwide:
Infections: 92,120,359
Deaths: 1,973,363
Recoveries: 65,979,667
United States:
Infections: 23,374,560
Deaths: 389,790
Recoveries: 13,820,516
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 412,545 (+4,598)
Hospitalized: 19,470 (+375)
Deaths: 5,552 (+159)
Floyd County:
Infections: 591 (+6)
Hospitalized: 20
Deaths: 18 (+1)
Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,691 (+33)
Hospitalized: 122 (+1)
Deaths: 48
Radford:
Infections: 1,660 (+12)
Hospitalized: 33
Deaths: 8
Carroll County
Infections: 1,767 (+24)
Hospitalized: 120 (+1)
Deaths: 43 (+3)
Galax:
Infections: 900 (+6)
Hospitalized: 63
Deaths: 37
Giles County:
Infections: 786 (+12)
Hospitalized: 26 (+2)
Deaths: 6
Pulaski County
Infections: 1,831 (+17)
Hospitalized: 82 (+2)
Deaths: 38
Franklin County:
Infections: 2,788 (+42)
Hospitalized: 88
Deaths: 28 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 5,794 (+52)
Hospitalized: 154 (+1)
Deaths: 108 (+4)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 5,370 (+63)
Hospitalized: 107 (+1)
Deaths: 72 (+3)
Salem:
Infections: 1,439 (+22)
Hospitalized: 40
Deaths: 31
Patrick County:
Infections: 901 (+10)
Hospitalized: 74
Deaths: 28
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)