Buffaloes return to basketball play by stomping Giles

Josiah Banks shoots for a three-pointer.

Floyd County High School’s varsity basketball Buffaloes celebrated a return to play after a COVID-19 half with a 61-25 Senior Night drubbing of Giles 61-25.

The Buffs opened the game with a trio of three-point baskets for a 9-0 lead and never looked back. Hunter Gallimore led Floyd scoring with 16 points, including four three-pointers, and Dylan Bond had 10 points.

Not so with the Junior Varsity, where the Buffs and Spartans swapped the lead back and forth for the first half, but Giles began to widen the lead to as much as 10 points before taking the win 44-36.

In Pearisburg, the Lady Buffs went into the fourth quarter trailing the Lady Spartans but outscored the Giles 33-26 to bring home a 64-63 win. The Ladies return home Thursday night to face Carroll County.

More photos and story details in the next edition of The Floyd Press.

Another three-pointer by Hunter Gallimore.
DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
