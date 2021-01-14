muselogo1-copy

Daily COVID-19 infections top 5,000 again in Virginia, Floyd’s 4 puts the county 5 away from 600

With 5,294 new cases in Thursday's report, the Commonwealth now has 417,839. Roanoke Valley's is 121 Montgomery County/Radford has 41.

Worldwide:
Infections: 92,905,507
Deaths: 1,989,858
Recoveries: 66,439,925

United States:
Infections: 23,618,793
Deaths: 393,961
Recoveries: 13,976,774

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 417.839 (+5,294)
Hospitalized: 19,595 (+125)
Deaths: 5,626 (+74)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 595 (+4)
Hospitalized: 20
Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,719 (+28)
Hospitalized: 123 (+1)
Deaths: 49 (+1)

Radford:
Infections: 1,673 (+13)
Hospitalized: 33
Deaths: 8

Carroll County
Infections: 1,785 (+18)
Hospitalized: 120
Deaths: 43

Galax:
Infections: 910 (+10)
Hospitalized: 63  
Deaths: 37

Giles County:
Infections: 794 (+8)
Hospitalized: 27 (+1)
Deaths: 6

Pulaski County
Infections: 1,854 (+23)    
Hospitalized: 82
Deaths: 38

Franklin County:
Infections: 2,822 (+34)
Hospitalized: 90 (+2)
Deaths: 28

Roanoke:
Infections: 5,862 (+68)
Hospitalized: 155 (+1)
Deaths: 110 (+2)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 5,415 (+45)
Hospitalized: 107
Deaths: 73 (+1)

Salem:
Infections: 1,447 (+8)
Hospitalized: 41 (+1)
Deaths: 32 (+1)

Patrick County:
Infections: 912 (+11)
Hospitalized: 74
Deaths: 28

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
