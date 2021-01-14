Daily COVID-19 infections top 5,000 again in Virginia, Floyd’s 4 puts the county 5 away from 600

Worldwide:
Infections: 92,905,507
Deaths: 1,989,858
Recoveries: 66,439,925
United States:
Infections: 23,618,793
Deaths: 393,961
Recoveries: 13,976,774
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 417.839 (+5,294)
Hospitalized: 19,595 (+125)
Deaths: 5,626 (+74)
Floyd County:
Infections: 595 (+4)
Hospitalized: 20
Deaths: 18
Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,719 (+28)
Hospitalized: 123 (+1)
Deaths: 49 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 1,673 (+13)
Hospitalized: 33
Deaths: 8
Carroll County
Infections: 1,785 (+18)
Hospitalized: 120
Deaths: 43
Galax:
Infections: 910 (+10)
Hospitalized: 63
Deaths: 37
Giles County:
Infections: 794 (+8)
Hospitalized: 27 (+1)
Deaths: 6
Pulaski County
Infections: 1,854 (+23)
Hospitalized: 82
Deaths: 38
Franklin County:
Infections: 2,822 (+34)
Hospitalized: 90 (+2)
Deaths: 28
Roanoke:
Infections: 5,862 (+68)
Hospitalized: 155 (+1)
Deaths: 110 (+2)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 5,415 (+45)
Hospitalized: 107
Deaths: 73 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 1,447 (+8)
Hospitalized: 41 (+1)
Deaths: 32 (+1)
Patrick County:
Infections: 912 (+11)
Hospitalized: 74
Deaths: 28
