muselogo1-copy

Virginia daily virus infections rise 4,765, Roanoke Valley up 184, Montgomery 73. Floyd’s cases top 600.

The Commonwealth's cases total 422,634 with 5,556. Cases worldwide now top 2 million with 2,005.614.

Worldwide:
Infections: 93,677,403
Deaths: 2,005,614
Recoveries: 66,963.319

United States:
Infections: 23,862,138
Deaths: 398.185
Recoveries: 14,116,546

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 422.634 (+4,765)
Hospitalized: 19,741 (+146)
Deaths: 5,656 (+30)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 602 (+7)
Hospitalized: 20
Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,774 (+55)
Hospitalized: 124 (+1)
Deaths: 49

Radford:
Infections: 1,691 (+18)
Hospitalized: 33
Deaths: 8

Carroll County
Infections: 1,793 (+8)
Hospitalized: 121 (+1)
Deaths: 43

Galax:
Infections: 916 (+6)
Hospitalized: 64 (+1)  
Deaths: 37

Giles County:
Infections: 812 (+18)
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 6

Pulaski County
Infections: 1,893 (+39)    
Hospitalized: 84 (+2)
Deaths: 38

Franklin County:
Infections: 2,854 (+32)
Hospitalized: 90
Deaths: 28

Roanoke:
Infections: 5,862 (+71)
Hospitalized: 158 (+3)
Deaths: 110

Roanoke County:
Infections: 5,415 (+87)
Hospitalized: 107
Deaths: 73

Salem:
Infections: 1,473 (+26)
Hospitalized: 41
Deaths: 32

Patrick County:
Infections: 915 (+3)
Hospitalized: 75 (+1)
Deaths: 28

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter