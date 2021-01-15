Virginia daily virus infections rise 4,765, Roanoke Valley up 184, Montgomery 73. Floyd’s cases top 600.

Worldwide:
Infections: 93,677,403
Deaths: 2,005,614
Recoveries: 66,963.319
United States:
Infections: 23,862,138
Deaths: 398.185
Recoveries: 14,116,546
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 422.634 (+4,765)
Hospitalized: 19,741 (+146)
Deaths: 5,656 (+30)
Floyd County:
Infections: 602 (+7)
Hospitalized: 20
Deaths: 18
Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,774 (+55)
Hospitalized: 124 (+1)
Deaths: 49
Radford:
Infections: 1,691 (+18)
Hospitalized: 33
Deaths: 8
Carroll County
Infections: 1,793 (+8)
Hospitalized: 121 (+1)
Deaths: 43
Galax:
Infections: 916 (+6)
Hospitalized: 64 (+1)
Deaths: 37
Giles County:
Infections: 812 (+18)
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 6
Pulaski County
Infections: 1,893 (+39)
Hospitalized: 84 (+2)
Deaths: 38
Franklin County:
Infections: 2,854 (+32)
Hospitalized: 90
Deaths: 28
Roanoke:
Infections: 5,862 (+71)
Hospitalized: 158 (+3)
Deaths: 110
Roanoke County:
Infections: 5,415 (+87)
Hospitalized: 107
Deaths: 73
Salem:
Infections: 1,473 (+26)
Hospitalized: 41
Deaths: 32
Patrick County:
Infections: 915 (+3)
Hospitalized: 75 (+1)
Deaths: 28
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)