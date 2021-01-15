muselogo1-copy

Lady Buffaloes fall to Carroll County’s Lady Cavs 62-55

The JV Lady Buffs however, won in a good match, 48-34.
Pass from Kiley Hylton to Jaden Nichols in varsity Lady Buffs game against Carroll County.

Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffs went up against the unbeaten Lady Cavaliers of Carroll County High Thursday night. The Lady Cavs went back to Hillsville still unbeaten after a 62-55 win on the road.

Alexis Kiser scored 16 points for the Lady Buffs, the top score for the game. Kiley Hilton added 10.

Floyd’s ladies took a 7-0 lead in the start and kept the game tight for three quarters, gaining the lead at one point, but the Lady Cavs pulled away in the fourth and a late surge by the Lady Buffs wasn’t enough.

On the road in Hillsville, the boys’ Buffaloes had no problems with the Cavaliers as Dylan Bomd hit five three pointers and 24 overall points in a 87-62 win.

More photos and details in the next edition of The Floyd Press.

Karley Bond goes for the shot in JV win over Carroll County.
