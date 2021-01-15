Lady Buffaloes fall to Carroll County’s Lady Cavs 62-55

Floyd County High School’s Lady Buffs went up against the unbeaten Lady Cavaliers of Carroll County High Thursday night. The Lady Cavs went back to Hillsville still unbeaten after a 62-55 win on the road.

Alexis Kiser scored 16 points for the Lady Buffs, the top score for the game. Kiley Hilton added 10.

Floyd’s ladies took a 7-0 lead in the start and kept the game tight for three quarters, gaining the lead at one point, but the Lady Cavs pulled away in the fourth and a late surge by the Lady Buffs wasn’t enough.

In the JV match, Floyd won 48-34.

On the road in Hillsville, the boys’ Buffaloes had no problems with the Cavaliers as Dylan Bomd hit five three pointers and 24 overall points in a 87-62 win.

More photos and details in the next edition of The Floyd Press.

Karley Bond goes for the shot in JV win over Carroll County.

