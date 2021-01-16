Virginia sets daily record with 6,757 new COVID-19 cases

Worldwide:
Infections: 94,420,272
Deaths: 2,020,213
Recoveries: 67,463,480
United States:
Infections: 24,104,425
Deaths: 401,868
Recoveries: 14,230,437
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 429.391 (+6,757)
Hospitalized: 19,741 (+105)
Deaths: 5,702 (+46)
Floyd County:
Infections: 611 (+9)
Hospitalized: 20
Deaths: 18
Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,797 (+21)
Hospitalized: 127 (+3)
Deaths: 49
Radford:
Infections: 1,699 (+8)
Hospitalized: 33
Deaths: 8
Carroll County
Infections: 1,818 (+25)
Hospitalized: 122 (+1)
Deaths: 43
Galax:
Infections: 920 (+4)
Hospitalized: 65 (+1)
Deaths: 38 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 824 (+12)
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 6
Pulaski County
Infections: 1,906 (+13)
Hospitalized: 84
Deaths: 38
Franklin County:
Infections: 2,602 (+48)
Hospitalized: 92 (+2)
Deaths: 28
Roanoke:
Infections: 5,620 (+48)
Hospitalized: 160 (+2)
Deaths: 110
Roanoke County:
Infections: 5,502 (+113)
Hospitalized: 108 (+1)
Deaths: 73
Salem:
Infections: 1,509 (+36)
Hospitalized: 44 (+3)
Deaths: 32
Patrick County:
Infections: 923 (+8)
Hospitalized: 75
Deaths: 28
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)