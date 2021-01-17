Another record spike as Virginia has 9,914 new COVID-19 cases

Worldwide:
Infections: 95,049,852
Deaths: 2,032,838
Recoveries: 67,877,129
United States:
Infections: 24,308,026
Deaths: 405,262
Recoveries: 14,344,252
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 439,305 (+9,914)
Hospitalized: 19,913 (+67)
Deaths: 5,729 (+23)
Floyd County:
Infections: 623 (+12)
Hospitalized: 20
Deaths: 18
Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,833 (+36)
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 49
Radford:
Infections: 1,710 (+11)
Hospitalized: 33
Deaths: 8
Carroll County
Infections: 1,818 (+17)
Hospitalized: 124 (+2)
Deaths: 44 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 919 (-1)
Hospitalized: 65
Deaths: 38
Giles County:
Infections: 839 (+15)
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 6
Pulaski County
Infections: 1,924 (+18)
Hospitalized: 86 (+2)
Deaths: 38
Franklin County:
Infections: 2,942 (+40)
Hospitalized: 95 (+3)
Deaths: 28
Roanoke:
Infections: 5,620 (+82)
Hospitalized: 160 (+2)
Deaths: 110
Roanoke County:
Infections: 5,689 (+174)
Hospitalized: 108
Deaths: 73
Salem:
Infections: 1,534 (+25)
Hospitalized: 44 (+3)
Deaths: 32
Patrick County:
Infections: 936 (+13)
Hospitalized: 75
Deaths: 28
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)