Virginia COVID-19 infections rise by 7,425 cases. Roanoke Valley reports 170, Montgomery adds 52, Floyd County up by 8.

Worldwide:
Infections: 95,571,959
Deaths: 2,041,539
Recoveries: 68,281,559
United States:
Infections: 24,483,901
Deaths: 407,216
Recoveries: 14,429,571
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 446,550 (+7,245)
Hospitalized: 19,982 (+69)
Deaths: 5,739 (+10)
Floyd County:
Infections: 631 (+8)
Hospitalized: 20
Deaths: 18
Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,873 (+40)
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 49
Radford:
Infections: 1,722 (+12)
Hospitalized: 33
Deaths: 8
Carroll County
Infections: 1,846 (+28)
Hospitalized: 124
Deaths: 44
Galax:
Infections: 923 (+4)
Hospitalized: 65
Deaths: 38
Giles County:
Infections: 846 (+7)
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 6
Pulaski County
Infections: 1,945 (+19)
Hospitalized: 86
Deaths: 38
Franklin County:
Infections: 2,972 (+30)
Hospitalized: 95
Deaths: 28
Roanoke:
Infections: 5,089 (+69)
Hospitalized: 161 (+1)
Deaths: 111 (+11)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 5,761 (+72)
Hospitalized: 108
Deaths: 73
Salem:
Infections: 1,563 (+29)
Hospitalized: 44
Deaths: 32
Patrick County:
Infections: 940 (+4)
Hospitalized: 75
Deaths: 28
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)