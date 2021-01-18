muselogo1-copy

Virginia COVID-19 infections rise by 7,425 cases. Roanoke Valley reports 170, Montgomery adds 52, Floyd County up by 8.

The Old Dominion now has 446,550 cases with 6,739 deaths. Floyd's total is 621.

Worldwide:
Infections: 95,571,959
Deaths: 2,041,539
Recoveries: 68,281,559

United States:
Infections: 24,483,901
Deaths: 407,216
Recoveries: 14,429,571

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 446,550 (+7,245)
Hospitalized: 19,982 (+69)
Deaths: 5,739 (+10)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 631 (+8)
Hospitalized: 20
Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,873 (+40)
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 49

Radford:
Infections: 1,722 (+12)
Hospitalized: 33
Deaths: 8

Carroll County
Infections: 1,846 (+28)
Hospitalized: 124
Deaths: 44

Galax:
Infections: 923 (+4)
Hospitalized: 65  
Deaths: 38

Giles County:
Infections: 846 (+7)
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 6

Pulaski County
Infections: 1,945 (+19)    
Hospitalized: 86
Deaths: 38

Franklin County:
Infections: 2,972 (+30)
Hospitalized: 95
Deaths: 28

Roanoke:
Infections: 5,089 (+69)
Hospitalized: 161 (+1)
Deaths: 111 (+11)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 5,761 (+72)
Hospitalized: 108
Deaths: 73

Salem:
Infections: 1,563 (+29)
Hospitalized: 44
Deaths: 32

Patrick County:
Infections: 940 (+4)
Hospitalized: 75
Deaths: 28

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

