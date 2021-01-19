Virginia virus cases increase by 4,526, Roanoke Valley up 74, Montgomery County rises 25, Floyd County 2

Worldwide:
Infections: 96,229,673
Deaths: 2,055,749
Recoveries: 68,847,563
United States:
Infections: 24,638,530
Deaths: 408,768
Recoveries: 14,556,028
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 451,076 (+4,526)
Hospitalized: 20,066 (+84)
Deaths: 5,798 (+59)
Floyd County:
Infections: 633 (+2)
Hospitalized: 20
Deaths: 18
Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,894 (+21)
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 54 (+5)
Radford:
Infections: 1,722 (+4)
Hospitalized: 33
Deaths: 9 (+1)
Carroll County
Infections: 1,861 (+15)
Hospitalized: 127 (+1)
Deaths: 53 (+9)
Galax:
Infections: 932 (+9)
Hospitalized: 66 (+1)
Deaths: 38
Giles County:
Infections: 849 (+3)
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 6
Pulaski County
Infections: 1,947 (+2)
Hospitalized: 86
Deaths: 38
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,001 (+9)
Hospitalized: 95
Deaths: 28
Roanoke:
Infections: (+16)
Hospitalized: 165 (+4)
Deaths: 111
Roanoke County:
Infections: 5,761 (+58)
Hospitalized: 109 (+1)
Deaths: 73
Salem:
Infections: 1,582 (+19)
Hospitalized: 45 (+1)
Deaths: 32
Patrick County:
Infections: 939 (-1)
Hospitalized: 75
Deaths: 28
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)