Virginia virus cases up 4,515. Roanoke Valley rises 111, Montgomery County 29, Floyd by 9

Worldwide:
Infections: 96,746,918
Deaths: 2,068,829
Recoveries: 69,437,483
United States:
Infections: 24,810,979
Deaths: 411,534
Recoveries: 14,788,517
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 455,591 (+4,515)
Hospitalized: 20,231 (+165)
Deaths: 5,861 (+63)
Floyd County:
Infections: 642 (+9)
Hospitalized: 20
Deaths: 18
Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,917 (+23)
Hospitalized: 129 (+2)
Deaths: 54
Radford:
Infections: 1,730 (+6)
Hospitalized: 33
Deaths: 9
Carroll County
Infections: 1,871 (+10)
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 54 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 935 (+3)
Hospitalized: 66
Deaths: 38
Giles County:
Infections: 862 (+13)
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 6
Pulaski County
Infections: 1,959 (+12)
Hospitalized: 90 (+4)
Deaths: 38
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,045 (+44)
Hospitalized: 96 (+1)
Deaths: 29 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 6,240 (+35)
Hospitalized: 165
Deaths: 112 (+1)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 5,819 (+76)
Hospitalized: 112 (+3)
Deaths: 73
Salem:
Infections: 1,582 (+19)
Hospitalized: 45 (+1)
Deaths: 32
Patrick County:
Infections: 951 (+12)
Hospitalized: 75
Deaths: 28
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)