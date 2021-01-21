muselogo1-copy

Floyd County’s COVID-19 cases rise by 8 to 648. Montgomery up 99, Roanoke Valley increases by 55

Virginia cases up by 4,013 to total of 459,604, with 5,940 deaths and 20,405 hospitalizations.

Worldwide:
Infections: 97,483,187
Deaths: 2,087,252
Recoveries: 70,033,534

United States:
Infections: 25,013,945
Deaths: 416,191
Recoveries: 14,971,903

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 459,604 (+4,013)
Hospitalized: 20,405 (+192)
Deaths: 5,940 (+79)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 648 (+6)
Hospitalized: 20
Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,977 (+90)
Hospitalized: 129
Deaths: 54

Radford:
Infections: 1,739 (+9)
Hospitalized: 33
Deaths: 9

Carroll County
Infections: 1,881 (+10)
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 55 (+1)

Galax:
Infections: 945 (+10)
Hospitalized: 66
Deaths: 38

Giles County:
Infections: 871 (+9)
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 6

Pulaski County
Infections: 1,959 (+67)    
Hospitalized: 90
Deaths: 39 (+1)

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,079 (+34)
Hospitalized: 96 (+1)
Deaths: 29

Roanoke:
Infections:  6,275 (+35)
Hospitalized: 165 (+1)
Deaths: 112

Roanoke County:
Infections: 5,819 (+1)
Hospitalized: 112
Deaths: 76 (+3)

Salem:
Infections: 1,582 (+19)
Hospitalized: 45 (+1)
Deaths: 32

Patrick County:
Infections: 962 (+11)
Hospitalized: 75
Deaths: 28

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter