Floyd County’s COVID-19 cases rise by 8 to 648. Montgomery up 99, Roanoke Valley increases by 55

Worldwide:
Infections: 97,483,187
Deaths: 2,087,252
Recoveries: 70,033,534
United States:
Infections: 25,013,945
Deaths: 416,191
Recoveries: 14,971,903
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 459,604 (+4,013)
Hospitalized: 20,405 (+192)
Deaths: 5,940 (+79)
Floyd County:
Infections: 648 (+6)
Hospitalized: 20
Deaths: 18
Montgomery County:
Infections: 5,977 (+90)
Hospitalized: 129
Deaths: 54
Radford:
Infections: 1,739 (+9)
Hospitalized: 33
Deaths: 9
Carroll County
Infections: 1,881 (+10)
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 55 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 945 (+10)
Hospitalized: 66
Deaths: 38
Giles County:
Infections: 871 (+9)
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 6
Pulaski County
Infections: 1,959 (+67)
Hospitalized: 90
Deaths: 39 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,079 (+34)
Hospitalized: 96 (+1)
Deaths: 29
Roanoke:
Infections: 6,275 (+35)
Hospitalized: 165 (+1)
Deaths: 112
Roanoke County:
Infections: 5,819 (+1)
Hospitalized: 112
Deaths: 76 (+3)
Salem:
Infections: 1,582 (+19)
Hospitalized: 45 (+1)
Deaths: 32
Patrick County:
Infections: 962 (+11)
Hospitalized: 75
Deaths: 28
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)