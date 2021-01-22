muselogo1-copy

Floyd vs Radford basketball in FCHS gym on Friday night

Kaiden Swortzel of Varsity Buffaloes goes for the shot.

Floyd County High School’s varsity Buffaloes basketball squad squares off at home against the Radford Bobcats Friday at 7:15 p.m. — meeting up with the team that turned out to be infected with COVID-19 in an earlier match in Radford this season.

The JV Buffs also play Radford at 5:30 p.m.

COVID-19 rules will be in pace: Masks required, social distancing in the stands and a crowd size limited to 25 with the gym cleaned between games.

Let’s hope for a good game free of incidents, injuries and viruses.

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.