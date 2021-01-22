Floyd vs Radford basketball in FCHS gym on Friday night

Floyd County High School’s varsity Buffaloes basketball squad squares off at home against the Radford Bobcats Friday at 7:15 p.m. — meeting up with the team that turned out to be infected with COVID-19 in an earlier match in Radford this season.

The JV Buffs also play Radford at 5:30 p.m.

COVID-19 rules will be in pace: Masks required, social distancing in the stands and a crowd size limited to 25 with the gym cleaned between games.

Let’s hope for a good game free of incidents, injuries and viruses.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

