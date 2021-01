Radford High School’s Bobcats came into Friday night’s game against the Buffaloes at Floyd County High School unbeaten and went home that day, beating the home team by 33 points, 65-42.

Josiah Banks scored 12 points with Dylan Bond and Caiden Swartzel adding 10 points each in the losing effort that put the Buffaloes 3-2 in district play and 5-3 overall.

JV Buffs lost as well, by 18 points. More photos and details in the next edition of The Floyd Press.

Freddy Garcia of the JV Buffs scores

