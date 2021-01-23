Virginia adds 4,904 COVID-19 cases, 77 deaths; Roanoke Valley up 175 infections, Montgomery 21, Floyd 6

Worldwide:
Infections: 98,853,724
Deaths: 2,118,813
Recoveries: 71,059,620
United States:
Infections: 25,394,822
Deaths: 424,230
Recoveries: 15,222,907
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 468,655 (+4,904)
Hospitalized: 20,654 (+110)
Deaths: 6,079 (+77)
Floyd County:
Infections: 657 (+6)
Hospitalized: 21
Deaths: 18
Montgomery County:
Infections: 6,007 (+17)
Hospitalized: 133 (+1)
Deaths: 59 (+3)
Radford:
Infections: 1,752 (+4)
Hospitalized: 33
Deaths: 9
Carroll County
Infections: 1,913 (+19)
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 55
Galax:
Infections: 942 (-1)
Hospitalized: 66
Deaths: 38
Giles County:
Infections: 883 (+6)
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 6
Pulaski County
Infections: 1,959 (+109)
Hospitalized: 90
Deaths: 39
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,116 (+14)
Hospitalized: 102
Deaths: 31
Roanoke:
Infections: 6,320 (+116)
Hospitalized: 167
Deaths: 114
Roanoke County:
Infections: 5,971 (-1)
Hospitalized: 114 (+2)
Deaths: 75 (-1)
Salem:
Infections: 1,592 (+10)
Hospitalized: 45
Deaths: 32
Patrick County:
Infections: 981 (+5)
Hospitalized: 75
Deaths: 28
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)