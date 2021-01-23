muselogo1-copy

Virginia adds 4,904 COVID-19 cases, 77 deaths; Roanoke Valley up 175 infections, Montgomery 21, Floyd 6

After three days of drop in daily new cases in the Commonwealth, the rate shot up by nearly 1,000.

Worldwide:
Infections: 98,853,724
Deaths: 2,118,813
Recoveries: 71,059,620

United States:
Infections: 25,394,822
Deaths: 424,230
Recoveries: 15,222,907

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 468,655 (+4,904)
Hospitalized: 20,654 (+110)
Deaths: 6,079 (+77)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 657 (+6)
Hospitalized: 21
Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:
Infections: 6,007 (+17)
Hospitalized: 133 (+1)
Deaths: 59 (+3)

Radford:
Infections: 1,752 (+4)
Hospitalized: 33
Deaths: 9

Carroll County
Infections: 1,913 (+19)
Hospitalized: 127
Deaths: 55

Galax:
Infections: 942 (-1)
Hospitalized: 66
Deaths: 38

Giles County:
Infections: 883 (+6)
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 6

Pulaski County
Infections: 1,959 (+109)    
Hospitalized: 90
Deaths: 39

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,116 (+14)
Hospitalized: 102
Deaths: 31

Roanoke:
Infections:  6,320 (+116)
Hospitalized: 167
Deaths: 114

Roanoke County:
Infections: 5,971 (-1)
Hospitalized: 114 (+2)
Deaths: 75 (-1)

Salem:
Infections: 1,592 (+10)
Hospitalized: 45
Deaths: 32

Patrick County:
Infections: 981 (+5)
Hospitalized: 75
Deaths: 28

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
