Virginia’s COVID-19 death toll drops by 1 with 3,792 new cases. Floyd’s cases rise by 3.

Roanoke Valley (Roanoke city, county and Salem) reports 81 new cases. Montgomery County (including Radford) has 40. Floyd's 3 new cases raises its total to 660.

Worldwide:
Infections: 99,416,374
Deaths: 2,132,164
Recoveries: 71,487,208

United States:
Infections: 25,569,983
Deaths: 427,637
Recoveries: 15,331,859

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 472,447 (+3,792)
Hospitalized: 20,654 (+58)
Deaths: 6,078 (-1)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 660 (+3)
Hospitalized: 21
Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:
Infections: 6,044 (+37)
Hospitalized: 133
Deaths: 59

Radford:
Infections: 1,7555 (+3)
Hospitalized: 33
Deaths: 9

Carroll County
Infections: 1,921 (+8)
Hospitalized: 130 (+3)
Deaths: 55

Galax:
Infections: 946 (+4)
Hospitalized: 67 (+1)
Deaths: 38

Giles County:
Infections: 886 (+3)
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 6

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,081 (+13)    
Hospitalized: 90
Deaths: 39

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,139 (+23)
Hospitalized: 103 (+1)
Deaths: 31

Roanoke:
Infections:  6,451 (+15)
Hospitalized: 167
Deaths: 114

Roanoke County:
Infections: 6,029 (+58)
Hospitalized: 116 (+2)
Deaths: 75

Salem:
Infections: 1,614 (+8)
Hospitalized: 45
Deaths: 32

Patrick County:
Infections: 991 (+10)
Hospitalized: 75
Deaths: 28

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

DOUG THOMPSON

DOUG THOMPSON

Long-time newspaperman, photographer, and videographer who sold his first news photo more than 60 years ago, still writes and shoots photos for Lee Enterprises newspapers, provides TV news for local stations/networks, and produces documentaries. He is also the founder and publisher of Capitol Hill Blue, the oldest political news channel on the Internet, and owns Blue Ridge Muse, a hyperlocal website in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Southwestern Virginia. A member of the National Press Photographers Association, Thompson also owns Blue Ridge Photography, LLC.
