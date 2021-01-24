Virginia’s COVID-19 death toll drops by 1 with 3,792 new cases. Floyd’s cases rise by 3.

Worldwide:
Infections: 99,416,374
Deaths: 2,132,164
Recoveries: 71,487,208
United States:
Infections: 25,569,983
Deaths: 427,637
Recoveries: 15,331,859
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 472,447 (+3,792)
Hospitalized: 20,654 (+58)
Deaths: 6,078 (-1)
Floyd County:
Infections: 660 (+3)
Hospitalized: 21
Deaths: 18
Montgomery County:
Infections: 6,044 (+37)
Hospitalized: 133
Deaths: 59
Radford:
Infections: 1,7555 (+3)
Hospitalized: 33
Deaths: 9
Carroll County
Infections: 1,921 (+8)
Hospitalized: 130 (+3)
Deaths: 55
Galax:
Infections: 946 (+4)
Hospitalized: 67 (+1)
Deaths: 38
Giles County:
Infections: 886 (+3)
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 6
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,081 (+13)
Hospitalized: 90
Deaths: 39
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,139 (+23)
Hospitalized: 103 (+1)
Deaths: 31
Roanoke:
Infections: 6,451 (+15)
Hospitalized: 167
Deaths: 114
Roanoke County:
Infections: 6,029 (+58)
Hospitalized: 116 (+2)
Deaths: 75
Salem:
Infections: 1,614 (+8)
Hospitalized: 45
Deaths: 32
Patrick County:
Infections: 991 (+10)
Hospitalized: 75
Deaths: 28
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)