Virginia’s daily COVID-19 count back up: 6,172 new cases

Worldwide:
Infections: 99,857,439
Deaths: 2,140,744
Recoveries: 71,859,345
United States:
Infections: 25,704,372
Deaths: 429,506
Recoveries: 15,410,456
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 478,619 (+6,172)
Hospitalized: 20,764 (+110)
Deaths: 6,081 (+3)
Floyd County:
Infections: 662 (+2)
Hospitalized: 21
Deaths: 18
Montgomery County:
Infections: 6,075 (+31)
Hospitalized: 134 (+1)
Deaths: 59
Radford:
Infections: 1,767 (+12)
Hospitalized: 33
Deaths: 9
Carroll County
Infections: 1,929 (+8)
Hospitalized: 130
Deaths: 55
Galax:
Infections: 950 (+4)
Hospitalized: 67
Deaths: 38
Giles County:
Infections: 894 (+8)
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 6
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,091 (+10)
Hospitalized: 90
Deaths: 39
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,166 (+27)
Hospitalized: 103
Deaths: 31
Roanoke:
Infections: 6,506 (+55)
Hospitalized: 165 (-2)
Deaths: 114
Roanoke County:
Infections: 6,073 (+43)
Hospitalized: 116
Deaths: 75
Salem:
Infections: 1,614 (+8)
Hospitalized: 45
Deaths: 32
Patrick County:
Infections: 999 (+8)
Hospitalized: 76 (+1)
Deaths: 28
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)