COVID-19 total cases top 100 million worldwide. Virginia has 4,707

Roanoke Valley reports Montgomery County reports 43 new cases, Roanoke Valley 114, Floyd County 5.

Worldwide:
Infections: 100,622,161
Deaths: 2,160,161
Recoveries: 71,859,345

United States:
Infections: 25,923,155
Deaths: 433,316
Recoveries: 15,660.919

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 483,326 (+4,707)
Hospitalized: 20,860 (+96)
Deaths: 6,174 (+93)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 667 (+5)
Hospitalized: 21
Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:
Infections: 6,114 (+39)
Hospitalized: 135 (+1)
Deaths: 59

Radford:
Infections: 1,767 (+4)
Hospitalized: 33
Deaths: 9

Carroll County
Infections: 1,935 (+6)
Hospitalized: 130
Deaths: 56 (+1)

Galax:
Infections: 947 (-2)
Hospitalized: 67
Deaths: 38

Giles County:
Infections: 893 (-1)
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 6

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,104 (+13)    
Hospitalized: 90
Deaths: 41 (+2)

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,206 (+40)
Hospitalized: 103
Deaths: 32 (+1)

Roanoke:
Infections:  6,559 (+53)
Hospitalized: 165
Deaths: 116 (+2)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 6,110 (+37)
Hospitalized: 116
Deaths: 75

Salem:
Infections: 1,638 (24)
Hospitalized: 45
Deaths: 33 (+1)

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,000 (+1)
Hospitalized: 76
Deaths: 28

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

