Virginia COVID-19 daily cases 5,227, Roanoke Valley up 105, Montgomery 85, Floyd 2

Worldwide:
Infections: 100,942,871
Deaths: 2,170,087
Recoveries: 72,978,823
United States:
Infections: 26,012,818
Deaths: 435,475
Recoveries: 15,768,881
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 488,553 (+5,227)
Hospitalized: 20,860 (+126)
Deaths: 6,228 (+54)
Floyd County:
Infections: 669 (+2)
Hospitalized: 21
Deaths: 18
Montgomery County:
Infections: 6,114 (+74)
Hospitalized: 135
Deaths: 59 (+2)
Radford:
Infections: 1,776 (+9)
Hospitalized: 33
Deaths: 9
Carroll County
Infections: 1,950 (+15)
Hospitalized: 133 (+3)
Deaths: 56
Galax:
Infections: 951 (-4)
Hospitalized: 69 (+1)
Deaths: 38
Giles County:
Infections: 903 (+10)
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 6
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,128 (+14)
Hospitalized: 91 (+1)
Deaths: 42 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,241 (+35)
Hospitalized: 103
Deaths: 32
Roanoke:
Infections: 6,637 (+78)
Hospitalized: 165
Deaths: 116
Roanoke County:
Infections: 6,110 (+37)
Hospitalized: 116
Deaths: 75
Salem:
Infections: 1,678 (-10)
Hospitalized: 46 (+1)
Deaths: 33
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,021 (+21)
Hospitalized: 76
Deaths: 28
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)