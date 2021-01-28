Virginia adds 5,121 new COVID-19 cases, 80 deaths, 253 hospitalizations

Worldwide:
Infections: 101,548,107
Deaths: 2,187,034
Recoveries: 73,454,913
United States:
Infections: 26,128,001
Deaths: 439,526
Recoveries: 15,944,697
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 493,674 (+5,121)
Hospitalized: 21,113 (+253)
Deaths: 6,308 (+80)
Floyd County:
Infections: 670 (+1)
Hospitalized: 21
Deaths: 18
Montgomery County:
Infections: 6,114 (+105)
Hospitalized: 136 (+1)
Deaths: 62 (+3)
Radford:
Infections: 1,784 (+8)
Hospitalized: 33
Deaths: 9
Carroll County
Infections: 1,959 (+9)
Hospitalized: 134 (+1)
Deaths: 56
Galax:
Infections: 953 (-2)
Hospitalized: 69
Deaths: 38
Giles County:
Infections: 904 (+1)
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 6
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,141 (+13)
Hospitalized: 91
Deaths: 42
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,271 (+30)
Hospitalized: 104 (+1)
Deaths: 33 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 6,687 (+50)
Hospitalized: 165
Deaths: 116
Roanoke County:
Infections: 6,110 (+138)
Hospitalized: 117 (+1)
Deaths: 76 (+1)
Salem:
Infections: 1,685 (+7)
Hospitalized: 47 (+1)
Deaths: 33
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,021 (+14)
Hospitalized: 76
Deaths: 28
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)