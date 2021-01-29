Floyd County adds 4 new COVID-19 cases and a hospitalization

Worldwide:
Infections: 102,144,932
Deaths: 2,203,261
Recoveries: 73,995,432
United States:
Infections: 26,340,631
Deaths: 443,794
Recoveries: 16,071,748
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 497,912 (+4,238)
Hospitalized: 21,241 (+128)
Deaths: 6,379 (+71)
Floyd County:
Infections: 674 (+4)
Hospitalized: 22 (+1)
Deaths: 18
Montgomery County:
Infections: 6,114 (+139)
Hospitalized: 136
Deaths: 63 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 1,789 (+5)
Hospitalized: 33
Deaths: 9
Carroll County
Infections: 1,968 (+9)
Hospitalized: 135 (+1)
Deaths: 56
Galax:
Infections: 955 (-2)
Hospitalized: 69
Deaths: 39 (+1)
Giles County:
Infections: 913 (+9)
Hospitalized: 27
Deaths: 7 (+1)
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,153 (+12)
Hospitalized: 91
Deaths: 43 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,290 (+19)
Hospitalized: 106 (+2)
Deaths: 34 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 6,757 (+70)
Hospitalized: 167 (+2)
Deaths: 119 (+3)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 6,334 (+86)
Hospitalized: 119 (+2)
Deaths: 76
Salem:
Infections: 1,702 (+17)
Hospitalized: 49 (+2)
Deaths: 33
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,043 (+22)
Hospitalized: 76
Deaths: 28
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)