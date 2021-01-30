Virginia COVID-19 cases top 500,00 total in Virginia

Worldwide:
Infections: 102,738,824
Deaths: 2,218,585
Recoveries: 74,452,090
United States:
Infections: 26,514,275
Deaths: 447,490
Recoveries: 16,204,991
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
Virginia:
Infections: 502,221 (+4,309)
Hospitalized: 21,241 (+136)
Deaths: 6,379 (+70)
Floyd County:
Infections: 678 (+4)
Hospitalized: 22
Deaths: 18
Montgomery County:
Infections: 6,283 (+169)
Hospitalized: 136
Deaths: 64 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 1,793 (+4)
Hospitalized: 33
Deaths: 9
Carroll County
Infections: 1,975 (+7)
Hospitalized: 136 (+1)
Deaths: 56
Galax:
Infections: 954 (-1)
Hospitalized: 70 (+1)
Deaths: 39
Giles County:
Infections: 923 (+10)
Hospitalized: 29 (+2)
Deaths: 7
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,160 (+7)
Hospitalized: 91
Deaths: 44 (+1)
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,290 (+47)
Hospitalized: 111 (+5)
Deaths: 34
Roanoke:
Infections: 6,829 (+72)
Hospitalized: 169 (+2)
Deaths: 119
Roanoke County:
Infections: 6,334 (+70)
Hospitalized: 121 (+2)
Deaths: 78 (+2)
Salem:
Infections: 1,719 (+17)
Hospitalized: 49
Deaths: 33
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,052 (+9)
Hospitalized: 76
Deaths: 28
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)