VDH warns software upgrades may give false readings in COVID-19 cases today & Monday

Worldwide:

Infections: 103,307,239

Deaths: 2,233,131

Recoveries: 74,937,887

United States:

Infections: 26,667,931

Deaths: 450,535

Recoveries: 16,331,658

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

NOTICE FROM THE VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH: Surveillance system upgrades occurring on Saturday, January 30, 2021, will affect the data on the COVID-19 Cases & Testing Dashboards on January 31 and February 1, 2021. A decrease in the number of cases and tests reported on January 31, and an increase in the number of cases and tests reported on February 1 is anticipated because of these upgrades.

Virginia:

Infections: 504,779 (+2,558)

Hospitalized: 21,409 (+68)

Deaths: 6,464 (+95)

Floyd County:

Infections: 679 (+1)

Hospitalized: 22

Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:

Infections: 6,283 (+40)

Hospitalized: 138 (+2)

Deaths: 64

Radford:

Infections: 1,796 (+3)

Hospitalized: 33

Deaths: 9

Carroll County

Infections: 1,978 (+3)

Hospitalized: 137 (+1)

Deaths: 56

Galax:

Infections: 955 (+1)

Hospitalized: 70

Deaths: 39

Giles County:

Infections: 928 (+5)

Hospitalized: 29

Deaths: 7

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,167 (+7)

Hospitalized: 91

Deaths: 45 (+1)

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,348 (+58)

Hospitalized: 111

Deaths: 34

Roanoke:

Infections: 6,928 (+99)

Hospitalized: 170 (+1)

Deaths: 119

Roanoke County:

Infections: 6,485 (+151)

Hospitalized: 120 (-1)

Deaths: 78

Salem:

Infections: 1,736 (+17)

Hospitalized: 49

Deaths: 33

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,063 (+11)

Hospitalized: 76

Deaths: 29 (+1)

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

