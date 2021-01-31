muselogo1-copy

VDH warns software upgrades may give false readings in COVID-19 cases today & Monday

A decrease in the number of cases and tests reported on January 31, and an increase in the number of cases and tests reported on February 1 is anticipated because of these upgrades.

Worldwide:
Infections: 103,307,239
Deaths: 2,233,131
Recoveries: 74,937,887

United States:
Infections: 26,667,931
Deaths: 450,535
Recoveries: 16,331,658

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

Virginia:
Infections: 504,779 (+2,558)
Hospitalized: 21,409 (+68)
Deaths: 6,464 (+95)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 679 (+1)
Hospitalized: 22
Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:
Infections: 6,283 (+40)
Hospitalized: 138 (+2)
Deaths: 64

Radford:
Infections: 1,796 (+3)
Hospitalized: 33
Deaths: 9

Carroll County
Infections: 1,978 (+3)
Hospitalized: 137 (+1)
Deaths: 56

Galax:
Infections: 955 (+1)
Hospitalized: 70
Deaths: 39

Giles County:
Infections: 928 (+5)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 7

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,167 (+7)    
Hospitalized: 91
Deaths: 45 (+1)

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,348 (+58)
Hospitalized: 111
Deaths: 34

Roanoke:
Infections:  6,928 (+99)
Hospitalized: 170 (+1)
Deaths: 119

Roanoke County:
Infections: 6,485 (+151)
Hospitalized: 120 (-1)
Deaths: 78

Salem:
Infections: 1,736 (+17)
Hospitalized: 49
Deaths: 33

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,063 (+11)
Hospitalized: 76
Deaths: 29 (+1)

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

