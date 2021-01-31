Sunday snow: A good time to snuggle together in bed

Depending on where you are, there’s 4-7 inches of snow on the ground as the storm appears to have moved East and leaves only a chance of some mild snow or freezing rain.

This leaves most Floyd Countians snug at home on a Sunday morning with little need or desire to get out on roads, particularly the secondary ones that still need clearing by the Virginia Department of Transportation.

A little sleet came down at the end but most of the icy conditions appear to have stayed south and southeast in North Carolina and Southside.

Unlike the earlier storm, the snow was not as heavy and wet and no power outages have come in or appear on the APCo outage map as this is written.

“The bulk of accumulating precipitation is past,” writes weather guru Kevin Myatt at The Roanoke Times. “Please have fun and be safe in this Sunday bounty of snow.”

The National Weather Service in office has discontinued any weather alerts for our area but says some snow of less than an inch may fall overnight and into Monday morning.

Monday should see a high temperature of around 36 degrees. Tuesday expects a high of just 29 with a low of 17 overnight into Wednesday, which is forecast sunny with a high of 33, with highs climbing to 43 on Thursday and 31 with rain on Friday.

Next snow? Possibly some next Sunday and then again on Feb. 11.

Of course, this could change into something better or worse. It is winter in the mountains.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

