Virginia COVID-19 numbers going back up as software upgrade data problems lessen

Worldwide:
Infections: 103,602,256
Deaths: 2,239,407
Recoveries: 75,220,742
United States:
Infections: 26,767,229
Deaths: 452,279
Recoveries: 16,403,843
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
NOTICE FROM THE VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH: Surveillance system upgrades occurring on Saturday, January 30, 2021, will affect the data on the COVID-19 Cases & Testing Dashboards on January 31 and February 1, 2021. A decrease in the number of cases and tests reported on January 31, and an increase in the number of cases and tests reported on February 1 is anticipated because of these upgrades.
Virginia:
Infections: 507,640 (+2,861)
Hospitalized: 21,444 (+35)
Deaths: 6,464 (+10)
Floyd County:
Infections: 682 (+3)
Hospitalized: 22
Deaths: 18
Montgomery County:
Infections: 6,347 (+64)
Hospitalized: 138
Deaths: 64
Radford:
Infections: 1,800 (+4)
Hospitalized: 34 (+1)
Deaths: 9
Carroll County
Infections: 1,979 (+1)
Hospitalized: 137
Deaths: 57 (+1)
Galax:
Infections: 958 (+3)
Hospitalized: 70
Deaths: 39
Giles County:
Infections: 941 (+13)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 7
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,177 (+10)
Hospitalized: 92 (+1)
Deaths: 45
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,360 (+12)
Hospitalized: 111
Deaths: 34
Roanoke:
Infections: 6,949 (+21)
Hospitalized: 170
Deaths: 119
Roanoke County:
Infections: 6,532 (+47)
Hospitalized: 120
Deaths: 78
Salem:
Infections: 1,752 (+16)
Hospitalized: 49
Deaths: 33
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,066 (+3)
Hospitalized: 77 (+1)
Deaths: 29
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)