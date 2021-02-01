Virginia COVID-19 numbers going back up as software upgrade data problems lessen

Worldwide:

Infections: 103,602,256

Deaths: 2,239,407

Recoveries: 75,220,742

United States:

Infections: 26,767,229

Deaths: 452,279

Recoveries: 16,403,843

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

NOTICE FROM THE VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH: Surveillance system upgrades occurring on Saturday, January 30, 2021, will affect the data on the COVID-19 Cases & Testing Dashboards on January 31 and February 1, 2021. A decrease in the number of cases and tests reported on January 31, and an increase in the number of cases and tests reported on February 1 is anticipated because of these upgrades.

Virginia:

Infections: 507,640 (+2,861)

Hospitalized: 21,444 (+35)

Deaths: 6,464 (+10)

Floyd County:

Infections: 682 (+3)

Hospitalized: 22

Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:

Infections: 6,347 (+64)

Hospitalized: 138

Deaths: 64

Radford:

Infections: 1,800 (+4)

Hospitalized: 34 (+1)

Deaths: 9

Carroll County

Infections: 1,979 (+1)

Hospitalized: 137

Deaths: 57 (+1)

Galax:

Infections: 958 (+3)

Hospitalized: 70

Deaths: 39

Giles County:

Infections: 941 (+13)

Hospitalized: 29

Deaths: 7

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,177 (+10)

Hospitalized: 92 (+1)

Deaths: 45

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,360 (+12)

Hospitalized: 111

Deaths: 34

Roanoke:

Infections: 6,949 (+21)

Hospitalized: 170

Deaths: 119

Roanoke County:

Infections: 6,532 (+47)

Hospitalized: 120

Deaths: 78

Salem:

Infections: 1,752 (+16)

Hospitalized: 49

Deaths: 33

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,066 (+3)

Hospitalized: 77 (+1)

Deaths: 29

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

