Virginia COVID-19 numbers going back up as software upgrade data problems lessen

But the Virginia Department of Health says the real increase in numbers might not be seen until Tuesday.

Worldwide:
Infections: 103,602,256
Deaths: 2,239,407
Recoveries: 75,220,742

United States:
Infections: 26,767,229
Deaths: 452,279
Recoveries: 16,403,843

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

NOTICE FROM THE VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH: Surveillance system upgrades occurring on Saturday, January 30, 2021, will affect the data on the COVID-19 Cases & Testing Dashboards on January 31 and February 1, 2021. A decrease in the number of cases and tests reported on January 31, and an increase in the number of cases and tests reported on February 1 is anticipated because of these upgrades.

Virginia:
Infections: 507,640 (+2,861)
Hospitalized: 21,444 (+35)
Deaths: 6,464 (+10)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 682 (+3)
Hospitalized: 22
Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:
Infections: 6,347 (+64)
Hospitalized: 138
Deaths: 64

Radford:
Infections: 1,800 (+4)
Hospitalized: 34 (+1)
Deaths: 9

Carroll County
Infections: 1,979 (+1)
Hospitalized: 137
Deaths: 57 (+1)

Galax:
Infections: 958 (+3)
Hospitalized: 70
Deaths: 39

Giles County:
Infections: 941 (+13)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 7

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,177 (+10)    
Hospitalized: 92 (+1)
Deaths: 45

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,360 (+12)
Hospitalized: 111
Deaths: 34

Roanoke:
Infections:  6,949 (+21)
Hospitalized: 170
Deaths: 119

Roanoke County:
Infections: 6,532 (+47)
Hospitalized: 120
Deaths: 78

Salem:
Infections: 1,752 (+16)
Hospitalized: 49
Deaths: 33

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,066 (+3)
Hospitalized: 77 (+1)
Deaths: 29

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

