Fired Rocky Mountain cops now charged with felonies by Feds

Two former Rocky Mount police officers, one a former resident of Floyd County, now face a new felony charge with a prison sentence of up to 20 years for their part in the Jan. 3 mob riot that shut down the capitol, damaged the building and led to 5 deaths, including the murder of a Capitol Hill police officer.

A federal grand jury indicted Thomas “TJ” Robertson, 47, and Jacob Fracker, 29, with one count each of “obstruction of an official proceeding,” a felony , that is added to misdemeanor charges of “entering and remaining in a restricted building and disruptive conduct in a restricted building that have a maximum sentence of one year and a petty office of disorderly conduct charge with a six-month jail sentence.

Rocky Mount fired both officers after they bragged on social media about their presence in the Capitol on that day of riots and violence but claimed they did not participate and did nothing wrong.

An FBI warrant disagrees. It cites Fracker, who served in Afghanistan as a Marine, bragging on a social media post about being that:

We did hahaha it was fucking amazing. Flash bangs going off. CS gas, rubber bullets flying by. Felt so good to be back in the shit hahaha I was like 8th person inside the building.”

“I pissed in Nancy P’s toilet,” he also claimed, referring to an illegal occupation of the Capitol office of Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Robertson posted:

CNN and the Left are just mad because we actually attacked the government who is the problem and not some random small business,” Robertson said on social media, according to the complaint. “The right IN ONE DAY took the fucking U.S. Capitol. Keep poking us.

In a post in November of last year, Robertson also said:

Fracker also became the first active duty military service member charged with bring part of the riot. He now serves in the Virginia Army National Guard and is under investigation by the Defense Department. Robertson served in Iraq with the Army Reserve and later worked for a private military contracting company in Afghanistan.

Robertson reportedly grew up in Floyd County and attended Floyd County High School.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Print

Twitter

Reddit

Pinterest

