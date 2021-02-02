Roanoke Valley COVID-19 cases up 73, Montgomery County rises by 37, Floyd Count by 2

Worldwide:

Infections: 104,120,115

Deaths: 2,253,967

Recoveries: 75,970,511

United States:

Infections: 26,923,946

Deaths: 454.712

Recoveries: 16,634,105

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

NOTICE FROM THE VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH: Surveillance system upgrades occurring on Saturday, January 30, 2021, will affect the data on the COVID-19 Cases & Testing Dashboards on January 31 and February 1, 2021. A decrease in the number of cases and tests reported on January 31, and an increase in the number of cases and tests reported on February 1 is anticipated because of these upgrades.

Virginia:

Infections: 510,390 (+2,740)

Hospitalized: 21,516 (+72)

Deaths: 6,517 (+53)

Floyd County:

Infections: 684 (+2)

Hospitalized: 22

Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:

Infections: 6,382 (+35)

Hospitalized: 138

Deaths: 65 (+1)

Radford:

Infections: 1,802 (+2)

Hospitalized: 34

Deaths: 9

Carroll County

Infections: 1,984 (+5)

Hospitalized: 138 (+1)

Deaths: 57

Galax:

Infections: 958

Hospitalized: 70

Deaths: 39

Giles County:

Infections: 942 (+1)

Hospitalized: 29

Deaths: 7

Pulaski County

Infections: 2,179 (+2)

Hospitalized: 93 (+1)

Deaths: 45

Franklin County:

Infections: 3,379 (+19)

Hospitalized: 112 (+1)

Deaths: 35 (+1)

Roanoke:

Infections: 6,949 (+36)

Hospitalized: 172 (+2)

Deaths: 124 (+5)

Roanoke County:

Infections: 6,532 (+38)

Hospitalized: 119 (+1)

Deaths: 77 (-1)

Salem:

Infections: 1,750 (-2)

Hospitalized: 49

Deaths: 33

Patrick County:

Infections: 1,069 (+3)

Hospitalized: 78 (+1)

Deaths: 29

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

