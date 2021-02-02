Roanoke Valley COVID-19 cases up 73, Montgomery County rises by 37, Floyd Count by 2

Worldwide:
Infections: 104,120,115
Deaths: 2,253,967
Recoveries: 75,970,511
United States:
Infections: 26,923,946
Deaths: 454.712
Recoveries: 16,634,105
(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)
(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)
NOTICE FROM THE VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH: Surveillance system upgrades occurring on Saturday, January 30, 2021, will affect the data on the COVID-19 Cases & Testing Dashboards on January 31 and February 1, 2021. A decrease in the number of cases and tests reported on January 31, and an increase in the number of cases and tests reported on February 1 is anticipated because of these upgrades.
Virginia:
Infections: 510,390 (+2,740)
Hospitalized: 21,516 (+72)
Deaths: 6,517 (+53)
Floyd County:
Infections: 684 (+2)
Hospitalized: 22
Deaths: 18
Montgomery County:
Infections: 6,382 (+35)
Hospitalized: 138
Deaths: 65 (+1)
Radford:
Infections: 1,802 (+2)
Hospitalized: 34
Deaths: 9
Carroll County
Infections: 1,984 (+5)
Hospitalized: 138 (+1)
Deaths: 57
Galax:
Infections: 958
Hospitalized: 70
Deaths: 39
Giles County:
Infections: 942 (+1)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 7
Pulaski County
Infections: 2,179 (+2)
Hospitalized: 93 (+1)
Deaths: 45
Franklin County:
Infections: 3,379 (+19)
Hospitalized: 112 (+1)
Deaths: 35 (+1)
Roanoke:
Infections: 6,949 (+36)
Hospitalized: 172 (+2)
Deaths: 124 (+5)
Roanoke County:
Infections: 6,532 (+38)
Hospitalized: 119 (+1)
Deaths: 77 (-1)
Salem:
Infections: 1,750 (-2)
Hospitalized: 49
Deaths: 33
Patrick County:
Infections: 1,069 (+3)
Hospitalized: 78 (+1)
Deaths: 29
(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)