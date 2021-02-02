muselogo1-copy

Roanoke Valley COVID-19 cases up 73, Montgomery County rises by 37, Floyd Count by 2

Virginia went up by 2,740 infectinons with 53 new deaths.

Worldwide:
Infections: 104,120,115
Deaths: 2,253,967
Recoveries: 75,970,511

United States:
Infections: 26,923,946
Deaths: 454.712
Recoveries: 16,634,105

(World and the U.S. count provided by World Meter.)

(State and locality count below provided by the Virginia Department of Health.)

NOTICE FROM THE VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH: Surveillance system upgrades occurring on Saturday, January 30, 2021, will affect the data on the COVID-19 Cases & Testing Dashboards on January 31 and February 1, 2021. A decrease in the number of cases and tests reported on January 31, and an increase in the number of cases and tests reported on February 1 is anticipated because of these upgrades.

Virginia:
Infections: 510,390 (+2,740)
Hospitalized: 21,516 (+72)
Deaths: 6,517 (+53)

Floyd County: 
Infections: 684 (+2)
Hospitalized: 22
Deaths: 18

Montgomery County:
Infections: 6,382 (+35)
Hospitalized: 138
Deaths: 65 (+1)

Radford:
Infections: 1,802 (+2)
Hospitalized: 34
Deaths: 9

Carroll County
Infections: 1,984 (+5)
Hospitalized: 138 (+1)
Deaths: 57

Galax:
Infections: 958
Hospitalized: 70
Deaths: 39

Giles County:
Infections: 942 (+1)
Hospitalized: 29
Deaths: 7

Pulaski County
Infections: 2,179 (+2)    
Hospitalized: 93 (+1)
Deaths: 45

Franklin County:
Infections: 3,379 (+19)
Hospitalized: 112 (+1)
Deaths: 35 (+1)

Roanoke:
Infections:  6,949 (+36)
Hospitalized: 172 (+2)
Deaths: 124 (+5)

Roanoke County:
Infections: 6,532 (+38)
Hospitalized: 119 (+1)
Deaths: 77 (-1)

Salem:
Infections: 1,750 (-2)
Hospitalized: 49
Deaths: 33

Patrick County:
Infections: 1,069 (+3)
Hospitalized: 78 (+1)
Deaths: 29

(Information obtained from the Center for Disease Control, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the World Health Organization, World meter, and the Virginia Department of Health.)

Blue Ridge Muse

Blue Ridge Muse

All Articles

Leave a Reply

Share on facebook
Share on twitter